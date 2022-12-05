The city of Owensboro celebrated its first weekend of December with the conclusion of Owensboro Dance Theatre’s “The German American Bank Nutcracker” on the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall stage.
The performance also served as ODT’s kickoff to its 41st season.
Based on Prussian author E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” 143 extra cast members, 47 ODT Company and Apprentice Company members, five professional dancers and eight local adult community members took to the stage for the final time.
Natalie Lopez, ODT assistant artistic director, has been more than pleased with how the annual family-friendly performance has fared off throughout the week of rehearsing on the stage, to the dancers taking the spotlight on opening night and preparing for one last hurrah on Sunday night.
“It’s really rewarding this whole week,” she said. “Yes, we’ve had some hiccups; but we’re ready to take the stage for the last time; and it’s just crazy (that) it blew by so fast.”
And the crowds have seemed to enjoy themselves.
“The audiences have been great,” Lopez said. “We’re so blessed that the schools were able to come back to RiverPark Center and got to see the shows. Last night was a success and we’re ready for another successful show tonight.”
“It’s always great to be part of and host such a great family tradition throughout the community,” said Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center.
Jorn said he’s noticed how much of an impact the show has become in Owensboro, where the audience is asked at the beginning of the show how many have participated in a previous production over the years.
“It’s amazing because 90% of the people stand up — generations,” he said. “There’s like great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, children; they’ve all somewhere throughout time have been part of this tradition, and it’s great we’re able to host it. It’s such an honor.”
For some of the dancers, like Allison McBride and Elizabeth Hiland, the production was a continuation of bringing the classic tale to life while still having the opportunity to change it up.
“I love it because you can (be in) a ballet piece one year, and then you can do something like be a clown and be all funny the next year,” Hiland, 10, said. “It’s just really cool because they can incorporate everything into it.”
But, for others, Sunday’s performance was a bittersweet one as senior company members like Alex Hancock and Ella Adams took to the stage for their final “Nutcracker.”
“I’ve been in ‘Nutcracker’ for 12 years and I’ve had amazing experiences every year,” Hancock, 18, said. “ ‘Nutcracker’ is just a chance to be on a big stage, doing what we love with the people we love and we get to tell the audience an amazing story while we’re at it.”
Adams, 18, said it’s also a special year to be a part of since it’s the first time since 2019 that the show was able to go on without the performers having to wear masks due to COVID.
“It’s a whole different experience because we’re able to show facials to the audience and be able to show our love of dance to everyone around us,” she said.
For Lopez, it’s being able to put on the show in a normal capacity, and allowing the performers to do what they do best.
“The kids are back on stage. That’s the No. 1 goal with any show that we put on,” she said. “...The kids are dancing; the kids are showing what they love and all of their hard work.
“It’s very satisfying to see the kids back on stage — no masks, faces gleaming and showing what they love on the stage.”
And while the prep work getting ready for the weekend takes much time and practice, Lopez feels it all pays off in the long run.
“(It’s about) making new memories with your family,” she said. “One of my former dancers was here last night and she now has a daughter, and they’re making it as … a tradition every year.
“It gets in the holiday spirit, and it’s just the best feeling in the world.”
