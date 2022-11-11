Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will be performing some classic fairy tale favorites with a twist for its youth production of “What Happened After Once Upon a Time.”
Showings will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Trinity Centre, 407 W. Fifth St.
The show is sponsored by Owensboro Human Relations Commission with support from the B.J. Killian Foundation. The season is sponsored by Owensboro Health.
The play, written by Alex Alfieri, sees a substitute storyteller that comes in at the beginning of the show to help narrate some known classic tales on stage.
“They just called her in like a couple minutes ago, so she’s really excited and enthusiastic to read the audience some of their favorite fairy tales like ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Rapunzel,’ ‘The Three Little Pigs’ — I think there’s nine different fairy tales throughout the show …,” said Calli Whitmore, TWO’s education coordinator and director of the production. “There’s probably something for everyone.”
However, when the narration begins — things take a turn rather quickly.
“When she starts reading these stories, it’s not exactly how it is in the book,” Whitmore said. “The characters come out on stage and they begin to tell their story the way that it actually happened.”
One example is found in the first scene when telling the tale of “Cinderella” about “how she was trapped” and “forced to clean” before Cinderella corrects the narrative.
“(Cinderella’s) like, ‘Um, no. I actually love cleaning. I don’t know why people think I don’t,’ ” Whitmore said. “All of these characters are really big personalities, and one-by-one, the storyteller actually figures out what happened during the story and that it’s not just how we read it when we were kids.”
Other appearances to be on the lookout for include Goldilocks, Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk” and Ranpunzel, who comes off as “diva,” said Whitmore.
When choosing a production for the youth, Whitmore noticed many of the shows put on since the height of the coronavirus pandemic have had smaller casts. She wanted to put on something that had multiple characters in order to create “a sense of belonging and community” for the children, while also being able to have “a ball on stage.”
“It’s a fun show. It’s a fractured fairy tale,” she said. “It’s really funny and all of the kids just shine on stage.”
“I think this is a great fit for us because it’s a good starter show for new kids,” said Todd Reynolds, TWO’s executive director. “This is a big cast show (which) we haven’t been able to do … in awhile. It’s good to be able to give lots of kids lots of opportunities to participate.”
Whitmore said the cast includes over 20 children between the ages of seven to 15, with Whitmore working with a majority of them for the first time.
She has enjoyed seeing the process of seeing where the new actors started out back in the auditions and where they are now leading up to opening night, while making sure to emphasize teaching.
“I’m really big on making sure my actors are aware of what they’re doing — the vocabulary, the terms,” Whitmore said. “It’s not just getting on stage and being a character, we actually take the time to explain ‘Well, what does downstage left mean?’ ‘What does house lights up mean?’
“...While I love seasoned actors and I can really depend on them, I really love finding new actors because I don’t know what they’re going to do on stage, and it’s sometimes surprising and I really love it.”
Whitmore also appreciates seeing the older and experienced performers helping out and guiding those new to the theatre world.
Additionally, Whitmore makes it key to make the production a collaborative effort.
“...I have a rough outline of what I want, but I always tell the kids, ‘If you have an idea, I want you to say it. I don’t want you to be scared. This is a working environment (and) everybody gets a chance to be heard,’ ” she said.
Overall, Whitmore said working on the production has been a great experience.
“(The cast) has grown so much. They’ve incorporated so much of their own characterization into the show,” she said. “...I know every director says this, but honestly I didn’t have to really direct because they just did it ….”
The audience can expect “a very witty, funny, over-the-top sort of comical play,” Whitmore said, and will witness great talent on stage.
“I hope that they leave the theater with a boost of happiness,” she said. “When they leave, they (can) feel good and know that they saw some of the best talent in Owensboro for youth.”
Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for students.
There will be a $2 surcharge on all tickets purchased at the door.
Tickets are available at 270-683-5333 and online at theatreworkshop.org.
