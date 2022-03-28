Tar spot is a serious foliar disease of corn that commonly occurs throughout Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.
The disease was identified in the United States for the first time in 2015 in northern Illinois and Indiana. It has since been identified in several eastern corn belt states and was found late last fall in Todd County; the first confirmation of this disease in Kentucky I’ve adapted the following article from the Crop Protection Network publication, CPN-2012. The CPN is a joint effort of several land grant universities.
In the United States, tar spot of corn is caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis. The fungus produces small, 2/10 to 8/10-inch, round to semi-circular, raised black structures called stromata.
The structures form on both the upper and lower surfaces of corn leaves. In severe cases, stromata may also be on leaf sheaths and husks. Tar spot severity on ear leaves at growth stage R5 can exceed 50% in susceptible hybrids when conditions are favorable for the disease.
The tar spot fungus is an obligate pathogen, which means that it requires a living host to grow and reproduce.
After rain or periods of high humidity, the stromata extrude spores, which accumulate on the stromata surface.
Then, rain splash and wind disperse these spores. They can travel up to 80 yards and infect healthy corn plants. After infection, new stromata form within infected tissue in 12-15 days.
When conditions are favorable, multiple cycles of spore release can occur during the growing season. Corn at any developmental stage is susceptible to infection by the tar spot fungus when conditions are favorable.
Disease symptoms have been observed as early as the third-leaf (V3) growth stage in the United States. P. maydis overwinters on infested corn residue on the soil surface, which serves as a source of inoculum for the subsequent growing season. It is not known if P. maydis overwinters on or infects any other plant hosts in the United States.
In Latin America, cool temperatures (60-70 degrees) and relative humidity above 75% favor tar spot development. Disease incidence also increases when there are at least seven hours of free moisture on the leaves due to rain, fog, or high relative humidity.
However, it is not currently known what conditions favor the disease in the United States. In Latin America, continuous corn cultivation with minimum tillage practices and high application rates of nitrogen fertilizer are associated with increased disease.
Although corn lines have been identified in Latin America that have resistance to tar spot complex, U.S. observations indicate that most hybrids grown in the North Central region are susceptible to P. maydis.
Data from the Midwest indicate that severe tar spot outbreaks can reduce yield by more than 30 bushels per acre. Yield losses are a function of reduced ear weight, poor kernel fill, loose kernels, and seed germination while on the cob. Observations also suggest that stalk rot and lodging are increased when tar spot severity is high.
You can diagnose corn tar spot in the field by examining corn leaves for the presence of black, tar-like spots.
To date, tar spot has been observed most often during mid-to-late grain fill and usually on leaves below or near the ear leaf. Understanding of this disease in the United States is limited because of its very recent history.
However, several management practices may help reduce tar spot development and severity. Manage residue is one option if and when tar spot becomes significant.
Tilling fields buries infected residue and encourages it to decompose, which may help reduce the amount of overwintering tar spot inoculum. Rotate to soybeans is a given if and when tar spot becomes significant.
This will allow residue to decompose and reduce the primary inoculum. It is unknown how many years it may take to sufficiently reduce inoculum. Avoid highly susceptible hybrids, if ratings are available and implement fungicides. Research is ongoing to help formulate fungicide application product and timing decisions in the future.
Daviess County Agricultural Development CouncilThe Daviess County Agricultural Development Council will meet this Wednesday, 7 a.m., at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office to review funding requests of the 2022 Daviess County appropriation of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.