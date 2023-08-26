As a foreign language teacher, the bane of my existence is online translation software. It’s like I’ve made a career teaching long division in the age of the calculator.

Online translators are not new on the scene. They’ve been the go-to among my students since I began teaching at the university level in 2012. In fact, I remember using a rudimentary online translator for high school French way back in the late 1990s. (Apologies to Mrs. Schmied.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.