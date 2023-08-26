As a foreign language teacher, the bane of my existence is online translation software. It’s like I’ve made a career teaching long division in the age of the calculator.
Online translators are not new on the scene. They’ve been the go-to among my students since I began teaching at the university level in 2012. In fact, I remember using a rudimentary online translator for high school French way back in the late 1990s. (Apologies to Mrs. Schmied.)
But what makes things different now is the sheer excellence of the AI-infused technology.
In the early days of the internet, translation sites were spitting out awkward nonsense. Teachers knew you were using them because your sentences sounded horrible. These days, I know students have used an online translator generally because their sentences are too good.
To make matters worse, online translation is free and instantaneous — even for an entire essay — whereas a student giving honest effort will spend hours looking up words and wrestling with grammar to generate what is ultimately an inferior text.
As a language teacher, I’m not looking for excellence, though. I’m looking for evidence of the thoughtful application of what’s been studied. Learning is improvement, and improvement is hard. If my students hand in glorious, error-free text, but they did so without encountering any difficulty, then the class has been a failure.
But try telling that to a roomful of digital natives with translating supercomputers in their pockets. The temptation to use the tool is overwhelming, and a large part of my job is sussing out AI-generated writing and giving it a zero.
But here’s the dirty secret: I use the very same online translation software constantly. It’s the third rail for my students, but let’s not forget that the third rail is also what powers the train.
Part of my job involves working with a small team of people to translate Japanese-language documents into English for the university. Why would our bosses want us to spend time on painstaking human-driven translation when we can much more easily drop the text into a free service like Google Translate, DeepL, or ChatGPT and simply polish up the result? It’d be like a tax office standing on some strange principle and banning tax-prep software.
The old-fashioned way of translating is mentally taxing and time consuming, even for those with perfect bilingual fluency. I commonly see native-level bilingual speakers opt for the online solution, the same way a great mathematician may still reach for a calculator.
The very subtle value added on the human side is the ability to catch the computers’ mistakes. “Mistakes” is probably too strong a word, though. Given the sophistication of the technology now, it’s more accurate to say “awkward phrasings” or “suboptimal vocab choices.”
I can rearrange sentences to change the flow, pepper in buzzwords that the school likes to use, etc., but no matter how you cut it, software does something like 90% of our translating job now. I imagine a similar figure holds at most companies that deal in two languages.
So, are human translators, interpreters and foreign language teachers doomed?
In the short term, no. It takes a while for education standards to adapt to a new landscape.
But in the medium and long terms? Yes, I’m forecasting doom.
OK, let’s say partly cloudy with a chance of doom.
As computers take over more of the workload, the demand for human translation simply must go down. If demand broadly decreases across the labor force, education curricula would be right to de-emphasize the subject, resulting in fewer teaching positions.
In a May article on the topic of AI in the workplace, The Economist cited a Princeton University study that claimed 14 of the top 20 jobs most exposed to AI are teachers, with foreign-language teachers near the top of the list.
But nothing ever just vanishes. I predict a reclassification of foreign language education. While its practical value in international business and travel once had it rubbing shoulders with subjects like engineering and biology, it seems now headed squarely for art history territory.
That’s not to bash the rich field of art history. Pursue it if you like. But even art historians would have to agree that the field isn’t boosting GDPs or saving lives like engineering and biology.
It’s a subject studied more out of deep interest than practical value, and I see foreign language moving in that direction more every day.
Some students will still seek it out, and they may find work translating around the margins of the machines. Perhaps governments will continue employing human interpreters for a good long time, too, rather than risk the transmission of multi-language intel through the internet.
It may also depend on the country. Japan is extremely homogeneous, so a shift to AI-powered translation may be easier than in the US where multiple languages make up the fabric of daily life to a greater degree.
In any case, what I’m talking about here is a remainder, not the bulk that once was.
I suspect that I won’t retire as a foreign language teacher. I don’t bemoan the progress of AI-powered language, though, even when it may ultimately come at my own expense.
Instead, I’m seriously considering a career change. On the off chance that you have a job to offer, let me sell myself: I have 15 years of experience in the waning world of language instruction, I know more about grammar than is socially advisable, and I’m good at public speaking as long as I can be sure the audience won’t fully understand me.
On second thought, let me just say that I’m willing to learn new things.
