The family and consumer sciences classes Katie Blandford teaches to Burns Middle School students is the most important class they’ll take because everything she teaches will be used in their daily lives, she said.
And during the 10 years Blandford has taught family and consumer sciences at BMS, a lot of things have changed for teens, and therefore her curriculum has adjusted.
Family and consumer sciences used to be referred to as home economics until, in 1994, the American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) decided to change the name of the field to demonstrate its intricacies.
According to the AAFCS, there are approximately 5 million students enrolled in family and consumer sciences courses in the U.S.
In Daviess County Public Schools, family and consumer sciences is required for middle school students. It is also offered at the high school level as an elective.
“Now the classes are geared toward life skills students need,” Blandford said.
Some things currently taught, according to the Kentucky Middle School Family and Consumer Sciences Education Standards, are organization, Internet security, etiquette, and several employability skills. Some of those employability skills include demonstrating a positive work ethic, demonstrating pride in work, and recognizing the challenges and advantages of diversity in the workplace.
Blandford said students have changed the most since she first started teaching in the field.
Students need a lot more social and emotional learning these days, especially following the pandemic. Some of the soft skills and employability skills she teaches are most valuable.
“We do a lot of work on confidence, positive body image, and how to speak properly and effectively with others,” she said. “Our students really seem to need a lot of that these days.”
Students do still learn cooking and sewing. Cooking instruction is helpful because students learn how to read instructions, they learn about measuring, and they learn about nutrition, Blandford said.
Cooking is something most everyone will do in their lives, she said, along with sewing, which is another skill she teaches.
Rianna Shelton, 14, is a BMS eighth-grade student who has taken Blandford’s family and consumer sciences courses throughout her middle
school tenure.
She has excelled in particular with sewing.
Rianna has a lot of younger siblings at home, and said learning to sew has been especially helpful.
“Knowing how to sew is an important thing to know when you are going through life,” she said. “I’ve already used it so much.”
Nadia Kluck, 14, is another BMS eighth-grade student who also took Blandford’s class throughout middle school.
She said cooking was especially impactful for her.
“Some people don’t grow up in a home where they’ll be taught cooking skills, and that is something we all need to know a little bit about,” she said. “That’s why it’s so good we learn it here at school.”
Blandford said a lot of people aren’t aware family and consumer sciences is still being taught. She hears a lot about how students need to be taught basic life skills.
“Well, we are still teaching it here, and it is so essential,” she said.
Owensboro Public Schools teaches family and consumer sciences as an elective at the high school level, and it offers two pathways for students — early childhood education and culinary. There is also an initial family and consumer sciences course, which teaches students the essentials of the field, from budgeting to relationships to communication to conflict resolution.
This year, Tara Howard, Owensboro High School dean of instruction, said an additional family and consumer sciences educator was hired to help better meet the needs of students in the culinary pathway.
“We are excited to add the second teacher, and are excited about what these two pathways will offer kids,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.