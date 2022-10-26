Apollo High School initiated and installed officers and members into the school’s new Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program on Tuesday.
JAG specialist Melody Wallace said students in the program often have personal or educational barriers to succeeding in high school.
“My job is to come alongside them, encourage them and hold them accountable so they will experience success in high school and afterwards,” she said. “Dropping out is not an option. I don’t feel like a GED is an option for these students either. I want them to receive their diploma, walk with their classmates and to find future education, jobs or enter the military.”
Wallace described her role as her “dream job” after having earned her masters degree in social work over the summer.
“I care about students, the whole student, not just the person that shows up in the classroom,” she said. “I want to be there and take care of them. Whatever happened before they walked into the door, whatever happens after, I want to support the whole student.”
According to a press release sent by Daviess County Public Schools on Monday, JAG is offered at Apollo as an elective course at all high school grade levels using a project-based learning approach.
During their class period, the students in the JAG program work on an array of topics from soft skills to business.
“Like [Tuesday] with how to shake a hand, how to make eye contact,” Wallace said. “Time management and how to show up on time. Teamwork, we play different games and do different exercises.”
One of the projects the students participated in together was creating model houses during the first few weeks of the semester to learn how to work together as a team.
“There was a designer, an exterior person, someone that played the real estate agent,” Wallace said. “Team building is a big thing that we do as well because we all need to learn how to work with members of a team.”
Apollo Principal Bob Dych said that even though the JAG program is still in its infancy, the school has seen “tangible increases in target areas of the students.”
“We are already experiencing growth of the program beyond what we had hoped for during its first year at Apollo,” he said.
Two examples of JAG students have been achieving their goals are the college acceptances of two students — one to Murray State University and one to the University of Louisville — and receiving drivers licenses.
Wallace said she takes very little of the credit in the successes the students have.
“It is the students that are doing the work; I think I’m just someone who holds them accountable,” she said. “I am incredibly proud of our students. They had it in them to achieve, it’s just sometimes they need someone to remind them of that.”
Wallace said JAG is a program that the community should get behind.
“We could use business partners, and when I say that, it’s a two-fold partnership,” she said. “When businesses partner with us, it not only provides jobs for our students, but it also provides funding for field trips and other events out of state.”
JAG business and educational partners include Kroger, Independence Bank, Wedding Orthodontics, Southern Star, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Director of Secondary Schools for DCPS, Jennifer Crume, said partnering with an evidence-based program like JAG is a “win” for the students participating, as well as a “win” for the community by providing workforce ready applicants to the labor market.
“I am excited that DCPS and AHS are able to utilize this opportunity to provide our students with employability skills training as well as assistance in connections with our local businesses and industry,” she said.
