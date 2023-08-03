It was one year ago when Owensboro Health Healthpark members Katherine Saalwaechter and Kathy Clary became participants in the Healthpark’s “Diabetes Prevention Program,” after Saalwaechter was looking for some moral support.
“(Katherine) and I have been friends for 16 years, and she had been coming to the HealthPark to do tai-chi,” Clary said, “So she got me to tai chi, and then I started with my cardio (program). And then she had some tests done on her A1C, and she was concerned.”
When Saalwaechter had her A1C test performed, she said it was “borderline” at 5.9% — which was in the prediabetic range according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“I knew that I didn’t want to take medication for it or possibly insulin,” she said. “I wanted to get into (this program) to learn how to eat better and hopefully decrease (my level).”
The prevention program is one of the few found in the state that has received full recognition from the CDC.
According to the CDC, more than 84 million American adults have prediabetes, though “nearly” 90% of those people do not realize they have the condition unless they get their blood sugar tested.
The program consists of a year-long series of classes that aims to teach participants about “simple changes” to lower the risk of developing diabetes while also promoting healthy weight loss.
Topics discussed throughout the course range from finding healthy foods, tracking food intake, physical activity and having the knowledge of how to eat well when away from home, among other takeaways.
The course also helps with coping with triggers, staying motivated and providing tips for stress management.
Though the program does contain a lot of education, Jenny Young and Melissa Gaither, dietitians and diabetes educators for the program, work alongside the attendees to make the information less daunting.
“We try to, instead of terming ourselves (as) instructors or leaders, we’re more teammates,” Gaither said. “We do have information to give, but we do that in a platform of where (we go), ‘How can you use this information in your real-world situation?’ ”
Saalwaechter said hands-on activities are part of the program, such as having visual products being brought in to compare healthy alternatives in regards to fat, calories, sugar and other nutritional content, along with having instructors coming in to lead in-person exercises.
The program also looks to debunk some of the myths about prediabetes prevention.
For Clary, one of her biggest concerns going into the program was thinking that she would not be able to eat anything she enjoyed anymore. But the program proved that to be false.
“Melissa was really good about helping me understand it’s not how much you eat; it’s what you eat and your portions,” Clary said.
“I think the concept of moderation and not elimination is sometimes something you walk into classes (like this) expecting a list of ‘don’t eat this;’ (when) it’s more ‘eat smaller amounts of this and what could we add to this to make it healthier?’ ” Gaither said.
As of Tuesday, Saalwaechter said her A1C level dropped to 5.4% in the course of a year — the normal range according to the CDC — and has also lost four inches in her waist.
“The program really helped me (through) the meetings and discussing the eating patterns and … (how) we can change the bad habits that we had,” she said.
The group discussions with the instructors and classmates also have benefits, according to Saalwaechter, such as sharing healthy recipes and even bringing in samples of the food for each other.
“It was the support of the group I think that helps (you) … keep going and attending the class, to keep with it and stick with it,” Saalwaechter said.
“I learn sometimes as much from them as I do from me teaching them,” Young said. “I know the physiology, but the support that they provide each other in their relationships … and their ideas that they come up with, I’ll be like, ‘That sounds like a good idea. I think I want to try that.’
“We try to make a very comfortable, open (space), and we want it to be fun.”
Saalwaechter and Clary said Tuesday they have one more class session to attend before they complete the program. Both feel they are leaving feeling better compared to when they started.
“... We’ve learned to eat better, drink more water (and) pay attention to the labels on the products,” Saalwaechter said. “... We’ve changed our lifestyles for (the) better and for our health so we can maintain this from now on.”
“I feel healthier, and I have more energy,” Clary said. “I have two grandsons (that) are 8 and 6 … and I didn’t feel like I had enough energy. … (I’ve been) able to get down on the floor with them, which I usually wouldn’t do … and it made them feel really good too because they had Nana to play with.
“I wanted to be able to be around for them.”
The program starts out meeting weekly for the first eight weeks before moving to bi-weekly sessions and then monthly in the final six months.
Information sessions for the next year are scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 inside Classroom A at the Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave.
Classes begin in September.
