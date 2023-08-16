Before I decided to become a teacher, I lived a very different life working in public relations and marketing roles for more than 25 years.
You can’t work in that type of field without being part of planning a wide variety of events put on for many different purposes.
Among other events, I have been part of planning and executing a series of awards breakfasts, a community open house for a new building, training conferences, bus and walking tours, musical performances and even international group travel.
Last week I came to realize that I was part of implementing another major event — the start of the school year. And this is definitely the biggest event I have ever been on the inside of, even though I was down at the front-line implementation level.
While it is referred to annually as “the first day of school,” it’s actually a massive three-day kickoff event involving thousands.
Like every event of this size and scope, the beginning of the school year requires long-term planning, a financial investment and a large group of dedicated people focused year-round on making it a success.
School board members and district-level employees are doing the higher-level planning. They are continually maintaining and improving facilities because every event needs the perfect venue.
They are also choosing the right people to lead the different locations involved in this multi-venue event and arranging transportation for attendees.
School administrators are charged with recruiting and managing their dream team in each building who will handle everything from maintenance and logistics to catering and direct service to attendees.
Last fall was my first time being inside the first day of school “event.”
At that time, I was probably still a little stunned to be taking on a new career at my age and that someone actually chose me to help guide learners on their critical journey. I missed the connection to my prior experiences.
When the lightbulb went on for me last week, I realized the start of the school year was the largest, most complicated event I had ever been part of at any level.
It was easy to see it was also the most well-organized event I have been part of planning or implementing. Of course I can only speak for the small portion of the event I witnessed.
In our school building, there was a sound plan in place based on best practices and prior experience. That plan was clearly communicated to give us the big picture as well as our specific parts of making it a success.
As in every event, no matter how well planned and executed, there are always a few glitches.
There were first day transfer students to be placed and oriented. Some students needed extra time to master the combination locks.
And then there was the co-teacher who caused a disruption in one class by getting her key stuck in the door while trying to slip in quietly as the classroom procedures were being presented.
Yeah, okay, that was definitely me. But my message about not being able to secure the door immediately brought our lead custodian who quickly — and magically — wrestled those keys out.
The right team of experienced leaders and capable staff made for an impressive kickoff event!
