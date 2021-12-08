This coming year will mark the 20th annual Goodfellows tennis tournament, which is held in Owensboro each year to not only benefit the Goodfellows Club, but also to honor the memory of former Daviess County resident and tennis player Luke Woodward, who died of a brain aneurysm during his senior year of law school.
The tournament is spearheaded by former Goodfellows board member Janie Walther, who remains the club’s tennis tournament coordinator.
Walther said Woodward’s family were supporters of the Goodfellows Club, and in honor of that support and his tennis reputation, she thought putting on an annual tennis tournament would be a good way to continue his legacy.
“His mom and dad were both members of Goodfellows, so we combined it into the Goodfellows Club Luke Woodward Classic,” she said.
Walther, a tennis coach at Apollo High School, said the tournament brings people from all of the area to play each summer, with around 120-150 people participating each year.
She said Woodward’s friends also have made a habit of visiting each year to participate in the tournament to remember him.
Participation, she said, is fairly affordable, but some also get sponsorships ranging from $250-$1,000.
The three-day event is typically held each year around late-July to early-August.
This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Owensboro Tennis Complex and Moreland Park. Walther said she anticipates it will be a good year, despite COVID-19’s lingering effects.
Though the last tournament brought in slightly fewer participants, it was one of the few Goodfellows fundraisers that continued throughout the duration of the pandemic, which helped the club continue its important work.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
