Robotics teams from the Apollo High School Engineering Academy and Owensboro Innovation Academy are heading to the VEX World Championship scheduled for April 25 through May 4 in Dallas, Texas.
The Apollo team consists of Daviess County High School students Jacob Fulcher, Carson Decker and Samuel Fleming.
“Over the year we’ve built a robot and been through the engineering process with building, testing, designing, redesigning, repeat,” Fulcher said.
Decker said it felt surreal finding out the team had qualified for the world championship, and Fulcher said it was unexpected.
“It’s something we’ve worked for since we’ve been freshmen, and even before that,” Fulcher said. “For four years we’ve been trying to get here.”
This is the first time the Apollo team will compete at the world level.
“We were all on the team last year, and we tried, and think we got close,” Decker said. “It feels good to make it after not being able to last year.”
Jonathan Leohr has been the head coach for the Apollo team for 11 years and said he became emotional after the students qualified.
“I could not control my emotions,” he said. “I was so excited, so proud of them to have made it. It just was overwhelming to have a team that I felt like deserved this for so long to actually make it.”
Fulcher said there’s still work to be done before the team heads to Dallas.
“It takes a lot of testing to figure out what works and what doesn’t,” he said. “Even this late in the year, it’s important to be able to do that.”
Meeting people from around the world — and seeing what they do differently with their robots — is what Fulcher is looking forward to.
Owensboro Innovation Academy students Michael Gray, Ben Austin, Andrew Brown and Ace Skimehorn make up the school’s robotics team, which has qualified for the world championship four consecutive years.
Austin said this season has been “eventful” for the OIA team.
“We do really well in practice, but when we go to competitions it’s not the same,” he said. “Something always breaks, parts come loose.”
Gray said the beginning of their season was mostly taking a design and innovating it.
“Towards the end of the season, it’s been more of maxing out what we can possibly do,” he said.
The work doesn’t stop for the OIA team now that it has qualified.
“We’re not going to stop pushing,” Gray said. “We’re going to do the best we can after we get there.”
Stephanie Gray, robotics coach at OIA, said she has watched the team preserve through the season. “It’s worth it in the end,” she said. “It’s easy to quit. It takes so many hours, and these boys have put in those hours.”
Karah Wilson
