When it comes to growing crops in 2023, it’s rare these days for farmers to plant seeds in the ground and hope for the best.
Instead, they rely on agri-businesses such as Nutrien Ag Solutions, 2760 Keller Road, to gather data and test agriculture products before they go to market.
To aid in that endeavor, Nutrien has a dedicated 120-acre innovation farm on Wayne Bridge Road that’s used in evaluating any agriculture-related product that could benefit farmers.
“It’s seeds, chemicals, fertilizer — everything that you can imagine, we have our hands on,” said Ryan Neely, who manages the innovation farm and has been with the company since 2007.
Along with Neely, John Hagan, senior principal research agronomist, and Luke Wilson, senior research agronomist, are there overseeing each product as they go through testing phases.
Neely said Hagan handles the small plot side, which evaluates experimental agriculture components that come from Nutrien or the manufacturers.
“We’re evaluating performance of those products to see if they’re going to advance forward and become a commercial product,” Neely said.
Neely said Wilson is in charge of the large-scale field strip trials.
“After it passes the experimental stage and becomes a commercial product, Luke’s job is to demonstrate the performance of it and to show growers how that can be entered into their operations and what kind of performance to expect.”
Nutrien operates five innovation farms, including two in Kentucky — Daviess and Hopkins counties. The other three sites are in Mississippi, Illinois and California.
“Daviess County’s is the oldest in the group,” Neely said. “So this farm has a long history of serving different purposes.”
Daviess County’s innovation farm is on land owned by Rod Kuegel and leased by Nutrien.
Kuegel said giving up 120 acres of farmland wasn’t a hasty decision, but he saw the benefit of having a local innovation farm.
“It’s a great value to all farmers in Daviess County because a lot of times the experiments are run in Ohio or Indiana — even in southern Kentucky — where the soil types and conditions aren’t the same,” Kuegel said. “So it’s invaluable to us to have the opportunity of replications and experiments of new varieties done on a soil type that is our own.”
Along with testing products, the innovation farm hosts various field days and clinics for producers and co-operators for on-site training, education and customer/stakeholder engagement. The farm is also the site of Research Farm Field Days, which revolve around working with manufacturers to educate growers, agronomists and employees about what innovative technologies they can expect to see in the coming years.
In 2022, Nutrien launched its first research guide, reporting about trials underway as well as product guides based on trial results and high-level direction for growers working with comparable soil, product and seed as seen on the farms. The guide provides growers with relevant local data to help them make more profitable decisions on their farms.
“So just because a product works, maybe it’s not profitable to the grower,” Neely said. “And that’s what we’re evaluating. We want to produce solutions for these growers so that they work for them and they’re profitable for them.”
