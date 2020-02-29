Two weeks ago, my column ended with a now-famous quotation by Pulitzer Prizewinning American historian and Harvard professor, Laurel Thatcher Ulrich.
It appeared in an obscure article about little-known Puritan funeral services and the role in women in them.
The quotation? “Well-behaved women seldom make history.”
Seldom, but not never.
In September of 2001, Wendy Steele, a corporate leader, entrepreneur, and civic volunteer, gave birth to an idea and named it Impact 100.
The idea is this: Impact 100 would consist of at least 100 women members, each contributing $1,000. These funds would be pooled and fully donated as transformation grants of no less than $100,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana region.
The Cincinnati chapter has donated over $5.5 million in its nearly 20-year life.
Wendy’s idea caught fire, and women from all over the country — and now the world — began to link arms with her, creating Impact 100 chapters in their own communities.
Think about it: Women inviting other women to gather, give, invite area non-profits to submit grants for consideration, and collaboratively decide on which needs should be served with the funds generously donated that year by Impact’s members.
It is an innovative, pass-through foundation of women giving generously, where literally every dollar donated goes directly to the grant recipient.
Two years after Cincinnati came Pensacola. Then Austin. Then Alabama. Then Chicago.
And the fire of female philanthropy spread forcefully and fast.
Fifteen years ago, thanks to the wisdom and willing risk of two women from right here where we live, Owensboro became only the twelfth chapter out of the current 70 Impact 100 chapters in cities across the United States, the UK, and Australia, with 15 more cities currently in the development phase.
In all, because of Wendy Steele’s vision, more than $80 million has been granted to nonprofit organizations literally across the globe.
Owensboro residents, Marianne Smith Edge and Martha Clark, met 15 years ago to discuss an experience of the women had had about Impact 100. They quickly set about organizing women in our community to form in 2005 what is now IMPACT 100 Owensboro.
IMPACT 100 Owensboro is a community of women that seeks to transform lives in the Greater Owensboro area through high-impact and lifelong giving. They do so by receiving grant applications from area non-profit organizations, conducting site visits at each of the locations of the grant finalists, and then gathering once annually to announce that year’s grant recipients.
Grant applications are accepted in each of the following focus areas: Culture; Education; Environment and Recreation; Family; Health and Wellness.
Three years ago, IMPACT 100 Owensboro gave birth to NextGen, a philanthropic opportunity for young ladies, grades 8-12, stemming from the only other organization like it, Girls Giving Grants, or G3, which flows from Impact Austin.
Together, since its inception in 2005, the women of IMPACT 100 Owensboro along with the young ladies of NextGen have awarded over $3 million to local nonprofits in the Greater Owensboro Area!
Over $3 million!
In 15 years.
It is hard to take it in.
But we are not surprised.
Women know what they are doing. And when they join hands in order to do it together, there is no telling what can happen next.
The success of IMPACT 100 Owensboro is based on the generosity of its members and friends, in what is its 15th remarkable year of warmth, friendship, support, and financial giftgiving!
On March 4, beginning at 5 p.m. at The RiverPark Center, IMPACT 100 Owensboro will host its 15-Year Celebration. They have invited the public to join them in their celebration, which is only one mile-marker on a long journey that has really just begun.
At 6:30 that evening, IMPACT 100 Owensboro will gift our community — women and men alike — with time spent with special guest speaker, Impact 100 founder and Chair of the Impact 100 Global Council, Ms. Wendy Steele, who will share the story of her vision of women giving generously.
Tickets are $25 per person, and they are available when you visit www.impact100owensboro.org.
This is an incredible opportunity to celebrate with the women of our community the unbelievable work they have done together in raising over $3 million for non-profit organizations in the greater Owensboro area. (For a full list of the last 14 years of grant recipients, visit the IMPACT 100 website).
On behalf of some very well-behaved women who are making history nonetheless with their unimaginable generosity, giving of their time, their talents, and their treasure, please consider registering to attend an event that will only happen once: The 15-year celebration of IMPACT 100 Owensboro and the collaboration that gives rise to more than $200,000 donations annually to the organizations that strive to serve our community’s most vulnerable citizens.
Wendy, Marianne, Martha, and a host of thousands of women worldwide are literally changing their communities one invitation, one member, one thousand dollars at a time.
In our home alone, we have Joy, a founding member and past-president of IMPACT 100 Owensboro and Chair of NextGen, and now three NextGen ladies, two of whom serve on NextGen’s board.
Since I can’t be a member, I can ask you to be!
If you or a woman you know have not yet joined IMPACT 100 Owensboro, or if you or a young lady you know grades 8-12, have not yet joined IMPACT 100 NextGen, please visit www.impact100owensboro.org on this final February day, and become a part of history, which is what is making the future so bright for so many.
On our own, we are so limited.
Together, we can do anything.
Thank you, women of IMPACT 100 Owensboro and young ladies of NextGen. I can’t wait to celebrate you next week. We are all the better because of you. We have no idea how lucky we are to be among you. We honor you and the three million ways you honor us.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves as the Grief Therapist for six funeral homes in the region. He also co-created and cohosts “You’ll Die Trying,” a podcast available everywhere. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
