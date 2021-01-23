Within each crisis lies an opportunity.
So, what opportunity does the crisis that we as Americans are now facing offer? Amidst these turbulent times, I am becoming more grateful for what I as an American have been given.
During the latter part of her life, my mother became grateful for the sacrifices her ancestors had made.
What sparked this gratitude was when she saw a ship like the one her ancestors had taken as they came to the United States from Germany. She saw how small the ship was and realized how difficult the journey must have been, how some had perished en route.
As a young girl, she heard stories of the women who worked alongside their husbands as they cleared the land that became the family farm, how they nursed their babies that were brought to them in the fields. As an adult who had herself borne and raised children, she appreciated their sacrifice.
As I watched the storming of the U.S. Capitol and the events of Jan. 6, I wept with other Americans. But those events have sparked in me a deeper appreciation of our nation and a desire to protect what I as an American have been given.
In the mid-1990s, the country singer Patty Loveless released a song entitled “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am.” It is a conversation between a wife who is leaving and her husband who admits how distant he has been, even as they lived in the same house. He sees what he risks losing.
This is true for us as a nation. Many of us barely recognize one other, our beliefs differ so. But because of this crisis I recognize both how precious our form of government is and how fragile it can be. I don’t want to lose this.
In October 1863, as the tide of the Civil War was turning in favor of Union armies, Abraham Lincoln instituted a national day of Thanksgiving. Lincoln recognized that “in the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity...” there was much to be grateful for.
He said: “I do therefore invite my fellow citizens...to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens. And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
In our darkest hour, Lincoln found reason to be grateful and to hope.
May we together thank God for what we have and implore God to keep this, our nation, safe.
And may the gratitude which we nurse within us, keep alive our hope.
The Rev. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.