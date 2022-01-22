I never expected to be writing this.
But, as you can see, I am.
Ten years ago, when I was about to turn 65 and celebrating my 40th anniversary at the Messenger-Inquirer, people started asking me when I planned to retire.
I said, “Well, I’d like to make it to 50 years.”
But I didn’t expect that to happen.
I figured my health would fail before then.
But so far, it hasn’t.
And I’m still having fun.
I still haven’t taken a sick day in 50 years.
Someone — I’ve seen it attributed to Confucius, Mark Twain and Marc Anthony — once said that if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.
I’ve worked a few days, by that standard.
But not many.
I’ve enjoyed at least 90% of the past half century of writing about Owensboro.
Officially, I will hit 50 years here on Monday.
But I’m taking a personal day then.
So, I reached my goal on Friday.
It doesn’t mean anything to anybody but me.
But that’s the only work-related goal I had.
And I achieved it.
So, am I retiring?
Not yet.
There are still things I want to do.
But obviously, the end gets closer every day.
My wife had a health scare last fall, and I was ready then to retire if I needed to.
I love what I do.
But I love her more.
She’s doing much better now.
And thank you for your prayers.
It’s funny, when we moved here in January 1972, we planned to stay two years and move on to the Big Time — whatever that was.
It’s been a long two years.
Our son was born a year later and we wanted to live close enough to relatives that we could visit more than once a year.
We wanted him to grow up knowing them.
And well, we grew to love the community.
And we found our foster daughter here.
I’ve had the pleasure of writing more than 28,000 stories about life in the Big O.
And I’ve interviewed several thousand people.
Not bad for a kid they said was too shy to make it as a reporter.
Heck, I’m writing now about the grown grandchildren — and sometimes great-grandchildren — of people I was writing about 50 years ago.
They say it’s unusual to make it 50 years in one town in this business.
So, thank you for putting up with all these years.
It’s been fun.
Keith Lawrence
