It’s easy to criticize when someone does something we don’t like.
But it’s important to also praise them when they do something we do like.
Back in January, I complained when the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board voted to recommend that Contour Airlines become our Essential Air Service carrier.
I wasn’t upset by the choice of the airline.
A 30-passenger twin-engine jet sounded great.
But it was planning to offer twice-daily flights, six days a week, to Charlotte, North Carolina.
That’s great if you’re going to the East Coast.
And I’m sure a lot of people are.
But not so much if you’re going anywhere else in the country.
Flying to Charlotte, if you’re going north or west was very inconvenient, I said.
Well, this week, the airport board voted to remove Charlotte as a flight destination in favor of Chicago, Illinois.
And that’s a big step forward.
If you’re planning to fly north, west or east, Chicago is pretty much a central location.
If you’re going south, well, not so good.
But three out of four ain’t bad.
O’Hare is the fourth busiest airport in the world and it’s served by 44 airlines, which makes for a lot more options than Charlotte.
It’s also a hub for United Airlines and American Airlines as well as a “focus city” for Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines.
As of last month, O’Hare had 824 daily direct flights to 154 U.S. cities and approximately 107 daily direct flights to 61 international destinations.
So, I am well-pleased with this week’s decision.
Our son lives in Las Vegas.
We fly out there occasionally and he comes home occasionally.
And this means we don’t have to use the Evansville airport.
I like the convenience of having the airport two miles from our house.
And the parking fee is cheaper than other regional airports.
So, thank you to the airport board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.