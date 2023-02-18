“We all gonna die,” Possum said as he ran into Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe.
“Sure we are,” Albino Alice the barber said. “You just figgered that out.”
“I mean we all gonna die any minute now,” Possum said.
“You been listenin’ to one of them radio preachers again?” Alice asked.
“No,” he said. “This is serious. That crazy ol’ Slow Joe Biden done shot down a flyin’ saucer from another planet. Now, we gonna have a war of the worlds.”
“Wait a minute,” Axe said. “I thought you was mad that he didn’t shoot down that Chinese balloon quick enough. Now, you’re upset cause he did?”
“We ain’t talkin’ ‘bout the Chinese balloon,” Axe said. “That thing he ordered shot down over Lake Huron was a UFO from another planet. Now, his friends is gonna come attack us.”
“Where to you get these ideas?” Bubba asked.
“A guy on the radio who knows what the gummit is hidin’ from us,” Axe said. “He’s got good sources.”
“Sure, he does,” Alice said. “You wanna haircut so you’ll look good fer yer funeral?”
“This ain’t no laughin’ matter,” Possum said. “We gotta do sumpin’.”
“Like what?” Axe asked. “We gonna fight off interplanetary warriors with shotguns?”
“Tell you what,” Bubba said. “I’ll bet you breakfast that we’re still here next week. And no UFOs have attacked.”
“There’s all kindsa things to worry ‘bout if you’re so inclined,” Axe said. “Don’t waste yer worries on UFOs.”
“Yeah,” Alice said, “think ‘bout who you wanna see get elected as president.”
“Trump, of course,” Possum said. “No question ‘bout that.”
“The party’s done turned on him,” Alice said. “He’s a loser.”
“Ain’t neither,” Possum said. “We need a man like him standin’ up to them dang UFOs.”
“Lordee, lordee,” Axe said. “Gonna be a long 18 months til the ‘lection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.