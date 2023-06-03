On my grandfather’s 60th wedding anniversary, I asked him, “What one piece of advice would you give husbands to make sure their marriages last and thrive?” He looked at me, smiled and said, “Brad, just do what she says.”

I laughed, but as I reflected, I saw his wisdom. Marriages thrive when humility reigns and service is prominent. Marriages break down with pride and selfishness.

If you’d like to join us in investing in marriages, visit us at gracemarriage.com and get the book, The Grace Marriage, and go through it with your spouse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.