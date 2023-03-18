If you openly declare that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. — Romans 10:9

There was a time when I had no idea what it meant to be saved. Granted, I was young, but still, no one took the time to explain it to me. I remember eavesdropping on adults when visiting friends and being saved was never central to their conversations. It was a different time, with denominations staying in their lanes, rarely venturing across the bustling religious highway. We didn’t ask many questions, tried to do what we were told and played outside until the streetlights came on. Thirsty? Grab the garden hose. Hungry? Pick a few crab apples off the crabby neighbor’s tree.

