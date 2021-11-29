After a year of virtual meetings, it is exciting to be returning to a more traditional class style with your Coopera- tive Extension Service winter educational programs. Several are scheduled with additional activities yet to be announced.
The following describes a few planned for December.
Farmer mental health has been an important topic nationally, in our state, and locally. The Daviess County Farm Bureau board of directors has been working diligently for more than a year to increase awareness of mental health and where to access assistance if needed. Partners in this effort have included the Owensboro Health, Cooperative Extension, and the Green River District Health Department.
We are excited to announce the next chapter in our endeavor to bring this important topic into discussion. The BARN (Bringing Awareness Right Now) Dinner Theater Program to address mental health is a partnership between the FFA Chapter Leadership of Daviess County High School, Apollo High School, Owensboro Catholic High School, and Henderson County High School, and the UK College of Nursing and College of Agriculture. Through a “Self-discovery” training retreat in early December, the FFA students will learn to raise awareness about mental health and wellness.
They will build effective communication skills, facilitate team building, and receive the QPR (question, persuade, refer) training. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the RiverPark Center Jody Berry Theater. This program is free and open to the public. Couples are invited to attend a special evening dinner theater where you will enjoy a holiday meal and experience the knowledge gained by the students to take back to your families and neighbors. This program is another step in the ongoing effort to identify and assist those who have it tough in our agricultural communities. Mark your calendar and plan to attend!
Agricultural Lenders ConferenceThe Annual Agricultural Lenders Conference, hosted by the Ohio Valley Farm Business Analysis Association, is planned for 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 15 at the Henderson County Cooperative Extension Office. This program is open to all individuals or businesses involved in extending agricultural production credit, farm loans, and crop insurance to farmers and landowners in the Green River area.
Credit analysts, grain marketers, and farm business income tax preparers are always welcome. This program provides participants with a big picture view of the world’s macroeconomic situation including updates from South American agricultural production and challenges which directly influence the United States, and updates of the grain, cattle, tobacco, and poultry economic outlook for the upcoming year. The purpose is to help businesses become better prepared to serve their farming clients for the upcoming season.
Beef Cattle Nutrition
Dozens of beef cattle farms are keeping animals on-farm until slaughter weight to fulfill increasing consumer interest for local beef. Feeding animals for a brief period after weaning then selling as stocker cattle is quite different than providing a finishing ration which results in choice grade marbling and premium flavor.
To provide producers in this area with more information on finishing cattle, a two-session program will be held Tuesday and Dec. 13, both at 6 p.m. at Meyer Creek Park in Calhoun. Taught by Dr. Katie VanValin, Assistant Extension Professor Beef Cattle Nutrition at Princeton Research and Education Center, the first session will cover how to assess finishing cattle, an overview of finishing systems, and feed additives and growth-promoting technologies and how these affect food label claims.
The second session will be a deep dive into finishing cattle nutrition, discussing feed management, rations, and common ingredients. If you are marketing finished cattle direct-to-consumer, you should call the Extension Office at 270-685-8480.
Seed Treatment Training
Now is the time to place orders for corn and soybean seed. Each year new and additional seed treatment products are available and marketed with a wide range of claims and costs. To help with your purchasing decisions we have a seed treatment training planned for December 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Daviess County Extension Office. For those needing commercial applicator continuing education credits, two specific hours for categories 1A, 4, and 10 can be obtained.
Dr. Kiersten Wise, UK Extension Specialist for Corn Pathology, will cover updates in seed treatment fungicides, and Dr. Raul Villanueva, UK Extension Grain Crop Entomologist, will cover updates in seed treatment insecticides. Before you order seed, you should attend this training. Call the office at 270-685-8480 to reserve a spot.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
