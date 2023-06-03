Acts Ch. 2:1-4
Jesus told all who saw Him ascend around 1,990 years ago to wait in Jerusalem for the outpouring of the Holy Spirit.
Of the 500 men and women who received the instructions at the ascension, only 120 were present in Jerusalem in the Upper Room. The disciples in the Upper Room received the same power, from the same Holy Spirit, in the same place, at the same time because they followed the same instructions given by Jesus! The instructions were the Great Commission; fulfilled through the power of the Holy Spirit.
In our scripture of text, the 120 were waiting in the Upper Room on the Jewish Feast of Pentecost, which is held 50 days after the Passover. The name Pentecost comes from the Greek word pentekoste, which means fiftieth. The holiday is celebrated on the seventh Sunday after Easter, which is also fifty days after Easter.
In the Upper Room the Holy Spirit fell upon them on that 50th day. This power was the New Revelation given as the fulfillment of God’s word in the last days. Just as every Hebrew was present at the giving of the law on Mt. Sinai in the Old Testament, on the day of Pentecost in the New Testament, representatives of all Hebrews from every part of the known world were present to witness the outpouring of the Holy Spirit.
This shows us that being in the right place is important, being in the right place at the right time is important, and being in the right place at the right time with the right people is important. Being in the right place is important, because when you’re out of place you risk missing your blessings.
The definition of procrastination is the action of delaying or postponing something. Sometimes people delay because they may feel like they’re not ready, don’t believe in themselves or may have feelings of inadequacy. Some people get inside their own heads and talk themselves out of going where God told them to go, doing what God told them to do, in the place God wanted them to be.
It can become a big mind game we play with ourselves — over-thinking ourselves out of success. That’s how low self-esteem and lack of confidence manifests itself. If God has called you there, it is meant for you to be there, no matter how you feel. You can’t let feelings be the determining factor of being were God called you to be. Growth is uncomfortable and challenging, but if God called you to it, you can handle where He’s placed you. Your timing is important. One of the worst feelings is missing a blessing because your timing is off.
We can wait so long to move to the place we are supposed to be that we find ourselves in the right place but at the wrong time.
A perfect example of timing is passing in basketball. You can throw a pass called an alley-oop. Timing the alley-oop pass just right is important in the pass being successful. Both the passer and the receiver have to be at the right spot, at the right time, in order for the catch to be made and basket scored. If you are too early or too late you miss the pass. Being at the right place at the right time is what makes a successful play.
A person can second guess for so long that years of opportunity have passed by. Or a person is in such a hurry to finish that they bypass and overlook the things of God. Just like being at the right place at the right time makes a successful play in passing a ball, the same principle applies in life. Being in the right place at the right time but surrounded by the wrong people can block blessings as well.
The wrong people can distract us from God’s plan by speaking negatively, being unsupportive, showing lack of encouragement or not genuine in their support. They can cloud our judgement and be a discouragement. There are also people who don’t want you to achieve greater. It’s not that you’re competing; you deserve what God has for you. It’s they are competing, and you don’t realize it. It’s them and the intension of their heart.
Separating yourself and keeping your mind on the word and promises of God provides the protection you need for success. Having a made-up mind to be in the right place at the right time, with the right people, puts you in line with receiving the Holy Spirit’s power and God’s promises for you. The Holy Spirit was given on the day of Pentecost to all who were in the right place at the right time, with the right people seeking the same thing, seeking to do the will of the Father, to glorify the Father through the work of the Holy Spirit in each of them.
In our lives today, the before in your life has to take place before the shift to the after can happen. This shift will make room for what comes after the Holy Spirit fills you. Before you started taking God seriously, there were things you took for granted. Before you started reading your Bible, there were things in your life you would do without a second thought. Before the word of God was in your heart, you didn’t have a full understanding of what the word meant. Before the Holy Spirit touched your life, you didn’t have the power or the will to do and live righteously. Before the power of the Holy Spirit, you just existed to do what you wanted and to live how you wanted.
When the Power of the Holy Spirit came upon you at your day of Pentecost, there was a change that came over you. When you were at the right place at the right time, without the distractions from the wrong people, you were touched and never the same.
Jesus knew He had to leave so that better could come. The after He was leaving us would be better than before when He was with us. This would make us better. He prepared the way for us like John the Baptist prepared the way for Him; and the timing was perfect.
The Jewish festival of Pentecost, the Feast of Weeks and people converging in the right place at the right time created the atmosphere for God to move in a profound way. God is preparing you for something profound; with you in the right place at the right time, with the right people around you, you will see how before Christ prepared for you for after.
Your after will be life-changing. When Jesus came into your life by way of the Holy Spirit; it changed you. God took the Old Testament, provided a New Revelation and created a New Church. The New Church that had to come, after the crucifixion, after the resurrection, after the ascension and after the power of the Holy Spirit fell in the Upper Room.
Your time of after is now! Your time to walk in your newness of change and Power is now! Your latter will be greater than your former. Just as Christ said in John Ch. 14:12, “There He spoke to His disciples, saying: “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes in Me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do, because I am going to the Father.” Christ spoke this before His ascension but were fulfilled after he went to be with the Father.
We are living in the after. Your greater isn’t coming, your greater is now! You have to believe and live it. Your time of blessing is now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.