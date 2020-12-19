The greatest challenge we face as we prepare to celebrate Christmas is to recognize that this year we cannot all “be home for Christmas.”
Like salmon who swim against the current to return to the place where they spawned, being home for Christmas is part of our DNA.
The Southern writer Flannery O’Connor noted that we Southerners have “enough sense not to ask for the ideal but only for the possible.”
Because it seems wise that this Christmas we let go of the ideal of our usual family gatherings, what then is possible? How can we celebrate Christmas in a manner that honors both Christmas itself and our desire to be home for Christmas? I believe that the answer lies in memory.
To remember lies at the heart of the Old Testament. As our Jewish brothers and sisters celebrate Passover, they understand that they are being delivered from slavey in Egypt and led through the Red Sea to freedom just like their ancestors millennia before.
This understanding of active remembering lies at the heart of the Catholic Mass — that as the priest, on behalf of the community, remembers the words and deeds of Jesus at the Last Supper, we are present in the Upper Room and at Calvary and the bread and wine that we offer truly becomes the Body and Blood of Christ which we receive in “holy communion.”
Remembering and contemplating the birth of Jesus can place us in the stable with Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus. As the late Bishop John McRaith expressed in a Christmas reflection: “We don’t spend enough time in that stable — talking to the child’s mother and father — we don’t pick the little baby up and hold Him in our arms — so that He might be in our heart.”
So how can remembering help us celebrate Christmas this year? Because remembering makes the past present. Just as active remembering makes the events of the Passover, the Upper Room, Calvary and Bethlehem present to us, it can make the people we love, though separated from us by distance or death, present to us.
Technology provides us opportunities to be present with each virtually; not the ideal, but the possible. It enables us to see and hear each other and share memories of Christmases past. I recently celebrated a Mass with a friend from Columbia whose father had died there. Family members in Columbia were present with us virtually — it was an amazing experience.
If our access to technology is limited, photo albums and home movies can enkindle our memory of parents, grandparents, and extended family in celebrations of past Christmases. We can light a candle to remember those who cannot be present or set an extra place at the table for those who are absent.
Memory then and the power of remembering can help us make this Christmas special in a new way. We can all be home for Christmas not only in our dreams but through the wonderful gift of memory.
Fr. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.