A few thoughts on the cancellation of this year’s Christmas parade:
First, for those who don’t know, the parade is not put on by the city or the county, even though it’s called the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade.
It’s put on by a group of volunteers who raise the money to stage it and do all the work.
Secondly, the Christmas parade is iconic.
It had been staged every year since 1937 until the coronavirus pandemic canceled it last year.
But the parade association said Wednesday that “our expenses, of which we must raise every dollar ourselves, have increased some 25%-30%, our expected revenue is down some 80%-plus, the number of volunteers has fallen to just a handful of people who will guarantee their assistance on parade day and public support has been vocally against the planned event.”
And so, the parade was canceled.
Yes, Facebook lit up last month when the committee announced a “reverse parade,” where the floats and bands were stationary and people would walk along and look at them.
It was a way of keeping crowd sizes — which had been estimated at around 20,000 in the past — down since the coronavirus is still rampant.
It would have been different, all right.
Past parades took nearly two hours, with Santa bringing up the rear.
I don’t blame volunteers for being tired of the criticism.
But remember that the RiverPark Center, Greenbelt, Smothers Park and a lot more innovations faced withering criticism when they were new.
It’s obvious that something needs to be done if parades are going to continue for another 84 years.
And nearly everyone who has attended a Christmas parade with a child has a pleasant memory of it.
If we want downtown streets to be filled with happy people celebrating the arrival of the Christmas season, we need to get serious about the parade.
I saw several posts on Facebook where people said they would gladly volunteer.
But they didn’t know that volunteers were needed — or wanted.
The parade association needs to solicit volunteers and train them before next year.
And surely, there are people in the community who can help with fundraising.
Volunteers have given a lot of time and effort to this parade through the years.
And they need to know that we care and appreciate their efforts.
If it’s a community event, the community needs to get more involved.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
