“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles, and let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” Hebrews 12:1
As a child, the shadows of a shade tree provided the perfect vantage point to lay down in the soft grass and enjoy magnificent formations of clouds.
I guess I have always been fascinated by clouds, the way they move and swirl across the sky. It was entertaining creating a story from the clouds as their shapes would change, tumbling and forming new storylines on the blue backdrop.
The clouds never failed to soothe my disposition or satisfy my imagination.
Even now, from our farm on the top of the hill, the sky turns the key to my heart, opening the theatre to a front row seat to God’s artistic creation.
It’s like watching my own private screening from our home. Fall is my favorite season for watching clouds and the ever-changing sky.
Watching the leaves exchange their summer wardrobe for the vibrant colors of His Divine Design, makes for an enchanting view of the coming season.
My spirit is drawn to God’s creation, leaving me in awe at His attention to detail and color schemes woven into the sunrise and sunset.
Our small lake has gotten smaller with the long dry spell, but it can’t diminish the presence of God. His workmanship and beauty are on full display, and the quiet location encourages personal conversations with the Master.
The squirrels seem to recognize things are about to change, as they scurry to and fro, gathering every morsel of food they can find.
I notice the deer are grazing on the last of the sweet green leaves, while changing their coats for the coming chill. Even the pesky woodpeckers are amazing, always drilling and doing what God created them to do. Too bad it’s our house they are pecking!
With my love of clouds, it is no wonder they would be a part of my dreams. My dreams have always been intense, in full color, for as long as I can remember.
Recently, I experienced a very dramatic and colorful dream involving whiter than white clouds with tongues of fire. The sky was an invigorating blue, the most beautiful of blues I have ever seen. For the most part, every aspect of my dream was a storybook day filled with unbelievable beauty.
As the dream progressed, the blue sky began filling up with clouds of unique shapes and sizes. The clouds began to move in unison, like they were choreographed, almost filling the entire sky.
These were not your typical cotton ball clouds, soft and fluffy, but instead were dense, appearing almost solid. As I studied the clouds more closely, there were individual tongues of fire inside each cloud. Once again, like the clouds, it appeared the fiery tongues were moving in unison.
Then the tongues of fire were all lined up together in unison as the clouds began moving towards a large open field. Suddenly, there was a loud noise, completely different from anything before. Vehicles started falling from the sky and crashing into the ground.
There were large trucks and small cars, and SUVS and vans, so many I could not count. The vehicles were not associated with the clouds and came with so much force the earth shook and buried them deeply into the ground.
Front-end planted, buried up to the ashtray. I stood watching from the field as the clouds moved closer and vehicles continued to fall.
“When the time comes, I’ll pour out my Spirit On those who serve me, men and women both, and they’ll prophesy. I’ll set wonders in the sky above and signs on the earth below.” Acts 2:19 MSG
Before you dismiss this as the rantings of an exercise lady, consider the times, and the Word of God. And while I am not a dream interpreter, there are some observations which seem obvious to me.
Our spiritual seasons are changing, and we have a lot at stake. There are souls waiting to hear about Jesus, and the clock seems to be spinning faster and faster. As followers of Jesus, we are a body of believers who form a cloud of witnesses.
Our Heroes of Faith in Hebrews 11 paved the way for us to be where we are today. We have the power of the Holy Spirit and when we share Jesus it is like a fiery tongue piercing the darkness of this world.
Our heroes are cheering us on, all in one accord, praising the name of Jesus!
From my studies of dreams, vehicles represent ministries. If that is the case, many ministries will fail and fall. The weight of SIN is heavier than any good deeds a ministry can do.
We must separate ourselves from hatred, unforgivingness, and sexual sins, or our ministries will fall. We have seen some large ministries feel the effects of sin, with leaders caught up in sexual sin.
But we individually are a ministry too, and we must lay down anything contrary to God to be in His Will.
We can not run with Jesus while holding hands with the devil! Just like the white clouds stand out against the blue sky, we as Christians should be in stark contrast with the world.
And we cannot compromise Christlike principles just to get along. Jesus divided people.
Life is more than completing a series of daily routines, it is about maturing in our run for Jesus, and pursuing our purpose with zeal.
Jesus spoke of his return in connection with clouds in Luke 21:37. “And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.”
Wouldn’t today be a great day to share Jesus with someone you know?
