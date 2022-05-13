The Dan Tyminski Band will be coming back to Owensboro at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Tyminski, 54, said that returning to the venue and into the city to perform are always familiar in the best way.
“It’s coming home,” Tyminski said. “It’s coming to what represents bluegrass music to me. I’m a lifer. Growing up in Vermont … and loving bluegrass the way I did and taking to it, to be able to have some place attached to it to say, ‘This is where it belongs. …If you want to understand bluegrass, you have to come here’ and I think that’s what Owensboro has.”
Tyminski will be joined by his band, which consists of Maddie Denton on fiddle, Jason Davis on banjo, Grace Davis on upright bass, Gaven Largent on Dobro and Harry Clark on mandolin.
In his career that expands over 30 years, Tyminski has been known to play guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994, while he has also branched off into other musical opportunities such as becoming known for his updated version of the Stanley Brothers’ cover of “Man of Constant Sorrow,” in the 2000 film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and has worked with the likes of Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and Willie Nelson.
Over his career, Tyminski has received 14 Grammy Awards, a four-time recipient of “Male Vocalist of the Year” award by the International Bluegrass Music Association and was recognized as 2004’s “Male Vocalist of the Year” by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.
Tyminski has also been a recurring performer on the ROMP Fest lineup.
Tyminski has even worked in other genres of music and was featured on Swedish DJ Avicii’s “Hey Brother,” a dance song with bluegrass and folktronica elements, which became a worldwide hit in 2013 and reached number-one in countries like Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland and reached number two on the UK Singles Chart and the top 20 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
Despite the success and accolades, Tyminski said that he has come to appreciate what he is able to do each and every day in his career especially in recent times.
“Having gone through the past couple years, COVID-19 redefined what’s important to you, makes you rethink how you appreciate something,” Tyminski said. “I had an enormously successful career but it’s easy to take the day-to-day for granted when you’re out, cruising around and playing and I don’t do that now. I’m so thankful to get to come to a place like Owensboro ….”
Tyminski’s main goal with every show is to promote the live music experience that people can attend.
“The actual getting out of your lounge chair of your house to go and hear music is of critical importance,” Tyminski said. “But I want to feel like I get to connect to an audience and they get to know a little bit of who I am and who the band is ….I look forward to just bringing people into bluegrass music.”
For Saturday’s show, Tyminski hopes for attendees to come into the show with an open mind to music in general.
“I would like to think that people are open to all kinds of music,” Tyminski said. “I want them out there listening to live music, whether it’s me or whether it’s anyone else. It’s just something that I think is so important that I don’t want to see slip away.”
Tickets are available at bluegrasshall.org.
