FRIDAY AFTER 5

Louisville-based Doors tribute band DoorWay, consisting of Johnny Edwards, singer, left, Pete Peterson, keyboardist, Hank Linderman, guitarist, and Larry Abrams, drummer, will perform from 6:30-10 p.m. today at Friday After 5.

 Photo submitted

Louisville-based DoorWays, a professional The Doors tribute band, will headline a packed schedule of events during today’s Friday After 5.

The Ohio Valley Wrestling Company, as part of their summer tour, will be at McConnell Plaza from 5:30-7 p.m. There will also be a Silent Disco night.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

