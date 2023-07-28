Louisville-based DoorWays, a professional The Doors tribute band, will headline a packed schedule of events during today’s Friday After 5.
The Ohio Valley Wrestling Company, as part of their summer tour, will be at McConnell Plaza from 5:30-7 p.m. There will also be a Silent Disco night.
Chris Gendek, destination development and sports manager for Visit Owensboro, said the wrestling event will be part of the American Cornhole Organization’s World Championship taking place at the Owensboro Convention Center through Saturday.
“On Friday, you’ll have world-caliber cornhole, free music, free wrestling, all downtown along the river,” said Gendek, who noted the show will be appropriate for all ages. “I hope it goes really well. (...) I’m expecting big crowds and lots of buzz and energy downtown this weekend.”
DoorWay, a professional tribute band for The Doors, will perform at the Atmos Amphitheater from 6:30-10 p.m.
“DoorWay was really put together by Johnny Edwards and our keyboardist, Pete Peterson,” Hank Linderman, the guitarist for the band, said. “They just realized no one was doing a Doors tribute band in the area, and so they started doing it.”
Edwards had grown up listening to The Doors, and seeing an opportunity to play with “top-notch” players in the region, they got together to start the band.
“Being a keyboard expert, (Pete Peterson) learned all The Doors music back when it was popular, and he’s one of those guys that can play anything,” Edwards said. “He asked me if I wanted to think about starting a Doors tribute band, and I said, ‘Huh, sounds fun.’ ”
The band has played several venues in Louisville, including Headliners, Stevie Ray’s Blues Bar and many more, Edwards said.
In addition to The Doors music, they do more “unusual” Beatles songs, including “I Am The Walrus,” “She’s So Heavy” and more.
“We have tremendous fun mucking about with these songs,” Linderman said. “It’s a wonderful band. (...) We’re all very close friends, we get along with each other really well, so it’s just a joy to play.”
The free-form jam band nature of The Doors allows for DoorWay to play each song as The Doors would have, Edwards said.
“If they would play live, you wouldn’t hear the songs exactly the way they were recorded,” he said. “They would extend things out and be more free-form, probably because they never knew what the singer was going to do.
“He was notorious for being inconsistent. I’ll put it that way.”
The first Friday After 5 Silent Disco night will conclude the evening along Veterans Boulevard at McConnell Plaza during the Kroger Street Fair.
“It’s silent, so we won’t be breaking any noise ordinances, we won’t be making them mad at the hotel or anything like that,” said Palmer Dempsey, an owner of Silent Disco.
Silent Disco uses several headphones that can pick up three different channels of music of different genres, Dempsey said.
He said the channels have some “decades” music on one channel, top 40 on another and R&B and hip-hop on another, with EDM and country fitting throughout.
“People can go back and forth all night long, and (each of the headphones) light up correspondingly to a different color for each channel,” Dempsey said.
The different colors can allow people to visually see what others or their friends are listening to, he said.
“I really hope it goes well,” Dempsey said. “The largest event we’ve hosted had about 425 people at it. (...) We’ve had really good success, about 100-200 participants at other events, like we did for Blocktoberfest last year.”
Dempsey said the event is meant to be as comfortable as possible, with participants being allowed to take off their headphones at any time and talk with friends, unlike at a bar or a concert.
He also said participants can expect to hear music from the 1970s through the 2000s, consisting of classics, songs on the radio and more “sleepers,” he said.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Dempsey said. “I’m really excited about doing this year’s Friday After 5 event.”
Scott T. Smith will perform at Lure Seafood and Grill at 5 p.m., with the Kroger Street Fair opening at the same time.
Bourbon Legend, formally Usual Suspects, will perform on the Ruoff Party Stage from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
