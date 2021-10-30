“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”
—1 Corinthians 13:4-7 NIV
The human heart has a basic need for justice. We long for wrongs to be made right. We want justice as quickly administered as the wrong was perpetrated.
We have empathy for those who are victims and mourn when justice is denied. Sometimes we are overwhelmed by the drip, drip, drip of discouragement from the news media and turn our eyes away.
We know the devil is in the middle of the discouragement we experience. We must be careful not to step into his trap, to become worldly, and respond with evil for evil.
We have been called to love. We have been called to turn the other cheek. But that does not mean we turn our head away when someone needs our help.
In 1 John 3:17-18 we read, “But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him? Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth.” There were two recent news stories which demonstrate the contrasting levels of love in our society. Both stories call us to prayer for the people in America.
On Oct. 13 at 9 p.m., a woman was on the Philadelphia subway. A Congolese man who had overstayed his student visa, approached the woman, sexually assaulted, and then raped her. The act was witnessed by at least 10 other people on the train, some of whom recorded it on their phone. Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestal III said, “It may have been stopped sooner if a rider had called 911.”
The surveillance video showed the woman pushing the man away multiple times, but he would not be rebuffed. He claims the encounter was consensual, but the woman and the tape tell a different story.
Why didn’t the 10 people on the train pull the man off the woman? If they were afraid, why didn’t they call 911? They had phones but chose to live like Roman voyeurs at the Coliseum.
Now, for proper clarity, what if that woman is your daughter, mother, sister, or friend? Honestly, it should not matter, she needed help.
I may be a little directionally challenged at times, but this is far from where God called us to live.
The second story reminds me of Queen Esther, and more specifically, her uncle, Mordecai. Esther was a Jew living in ancient Persia, which is modern day Iran, and married to the King. Mordecai was a trusted, wise advisor, who exhibited compassion, courage, hope and faith.
He was instrumental in exposing treachery within the kingdom. He encouraged Esther to break protocol, at risk of death, and speak to the King about Haman’s plan to exterminate the Jewish people. In Esther 4:14 we read Mordecai’s words.
“If you keep quiet at a time like this, deliverance and relief for the Jews will arise from some other place, but you and your relatives will die. Who knows if perhaps you were made queen for just such a time as this?”
Read the Book of Esther and be encouraged.
The story of Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller has not been fully written but here’s what we know so far. Scheller has been in the military for seventeen years, with the intent to make it his career.
Some of his time had been spent in Afghanistan. During the exodus from Afghanistan, he watched as soldiers were moved out before American civilians, as well as, key Afghans, who had served with American soldiers. He also wondered why the military airport was abandoned, along with millions of dollars’ worth of military equipment.
Scheller’s frustration with military commanders reached its crescendo with the deaths of his fellow soldiers from a suicide bomber at the gate of the civilian airport.
Hundreds of people were injured. Knowing his career would be over, he breached protocols and called out the obvious deficiencies of military leaders.
He offered the kind of explanation the American people longed to hear from the bosses at the Pentagon. He was brutally honest, calling for resignations and transparency from leaders.
In his declaration, fighting back emotion during his posting, he exhibited the true love he felt for his fellow service members.
While it has now been 70 days since the departure from Afghanistan, Americans are still trying to escape the country. In this country, two poorly vetted Afghans, brought to America as refugees, have already been arrested for sexual assaults.
And what about Lt. Colonel Scheller? He is the only person who has been held accountable for the debacle that was the Afghanistan exodus. Even though he was thousands of miles away, he has spent time in the brig, with the potential for further punishment!
Lt. Colonel Scheller sounds like the kind of man our country needs. His heart shows evidence of love, both for his country and his fellow man.
What can we learn from these types of stories? One, we should have the intestinal fortitude to challenge the fear that can paralyze a person, especially when action is needed.
Step into God’s strength! Two, we must begin to look at life from an eternal perspective, with a willingness to sacrifice. It is good to recognize the eternal consequences of our actions.
How do my actions demonstrate the love of God? To God, all souls have value!
Finally, we must demand justice while never allowing it to become revenge. And, we must truly believe 1 Corinthians 13:8, “Love never fails…”
