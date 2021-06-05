The most important thing for grievers and those-who-are-supporting-grievers (which is all of us!) must know is that it is OK that we don’t know how to do it.
No one does.
When you are grieving, you find yourself in a strange, new, and very uncomfortable world.
A wasteland where nothing is as it is supposed to be, and where none of the skills we thought we had or lessons we had once learned matter or apply anymore.
Things fall apart. Life goes sideways.
Nothing is normal. Nothing is run-of-the-mill now. Everything is grief.
When someone you care about is grieving, it is so hard to know what (if anything) to say and what to do. It is uncomfortable and awkward.
Don’t worry.
It’s more uncomfortable and awkward for those who grieve. They feel like a leper, like a crazy person. They feel completely on the outside of life, left only to look in, carrying such a heavy load of all that is broken and can neither be fixed nor set aside. It must be carried. Forever.
Yes, it’s uncomfortable. Yes, it’s awkward.
Reach out anyway.
Your co-worker, family member, colleague, or friend needs your support.
No need to worry about what to say. Nothing will help. Your goal isn’t to help. And your goal isn’t to make things better.
Your goal is to support them in their pain.
Reach out. Show up. Be there. Present.
One of the many reasons why we find it so difficult to do this — to show up in support of our grieving loved ones — is because we are not practiced.
Supporting those who grieve is a set of interpersonal skills that most of us aren’t born knowing how to do.
So we practice.
Think about the last time you took a commercial flight.
The crew — or a video of a crew member — asks for our attention and teaches us what we need to know about the aircraft, its seat belts, oxygen masks, emergency exits, and pathway lighting, “in the unlikely event that we need them.”
Think about the fire drills we used to have in school.
Why did we do those?
So that, in the event of an emergency, we have the skills of knowing (as if instinctively) where the exits are and how to make safe passage to the rendezvous point so we can be counted as safe.
In the event of an emergency, we are already familiar with the territory. We don’t have to think, but simply act, because we have been taught what to do and how.
The skills we need aren’t new. We know where the exits are.
How do we build a community of people whose relationships with us will be what we most need to pull us up and out of a life gone down the drain?
Fire drills.
We need fire drills for how to love people who are grieving. We need to practice the skills beforehand, even if we have never experienced anything like this before.
If we only talk about these things when we have to, we’re going to feel weird when we pull them out to use them.
We have to work on them before life gets turned upside down so we will know how to orient ourselves and can show up for somebody else when we need to.
If we practice these skills, we will develop habits and instincts and muscle memory, so that, in the event of a friend’s or family member’s deep grief, we will know precisely what to do.
Here’s a quick drill you can practice every day to prepare you for being a good support for someone you love who may one day grieve and therefore need you to be there for them:
Check your impulse to cheer somebody up. Think first before glossing over a negative experience that someone shares with you. Pay attention to how you respond to the day-in-day-out, mundane, garden-variety discomforts people experience.
Because how you respond to those everyday moments of pain or hardship is 100% how you are going to respond when someone’s life falls apart.
If a friend says they overslept and their car wouldn’t start, and they spilled their coffee and were late to work, how would you respond?
If “Oh no! How are you? I’m bringing you lunch so you can tell me all about it!”, is your instinctive reply, then you are a well-practiced and very supportive friend.
If “Well, that’s nothing. Listen to what happened to me this morning!”, is your reply, keep reading.
If you want to be better at showing up for yourself or someone else when life goes sideways, you have to practice doing it daily in what seems like the tiny, insignificant little moments of frustration and disappointment.
Listen.
Never start a sentence with “At least…”, “You should…”, “You need to…” or “You can always…”
Don’t make it about you.
You don’t know how they feel, so please don’t say it, even if you’ve experienced an almost identical suffering. No two griefs are created equal.
And don’t invite them to let you know if they need anything. They won’t. They can’t.
No spiritualizing.
Remember, we’re not fixing or taking away what has been broken.
We simply want to be with them.
Offer somehow to make ordinary, everyday things easier so that your grieving friend can have the tragic luxury of just being breathlessly devastated.
Practice, practice, practice.
I hate that you will one day need these skills, for yourself or someone else.
You are not alone.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for seven funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
