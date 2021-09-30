Only the parents who receive a life-altering diagnosis of a child understand the true depths of uncertainty a future can hold.
This is the case of the students I taught in my special services classroom in my previous career.
This is certainly the case with the client families and caregivers that I currently serve through Puzzle Pieces. And it was the case with my parents when they learned my brother had a rare chromosomal disability.
I will never forget my mom telling me about the day she was told that Nick, my older brother, had 4XY Syndrome.
“Will he ever walk or talk? Go to school? Be seen as a person of value? But most often she asked herself, “what will happen to him if something happens to me?”
Now that I am an adult, that last question is easier to answer. But, for a lot of parents, this is still a very real fear.
The number of older adults with developmental disabilities and older family caregivers has increased considerably.
Individuals with intellectual disabilities also have a higher life expectancy than ever before.
All of these factors have led to funding emergencies at the state and federal level for financial support for these families. Add in the effects of COVID-19 and this demographic is in a state of crisis.
Recently, Community Alternatives Kentucky, which operated 15 Owensboro group homes that served 81 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, closed its local division. These individuals were essentially left without a home, forcing other agencies like Puzzle Pieces to provide a solution.
I think a lot of people assume a nursing home is an obvious solution for long-term care for these individuals, but this just isn’t the case.
Did you know most nursing homes are not designed or often trained to support the behavioral diagnoses of aging adults with intellectual disabilities? Offering these services alongside medical support is not realistic.
And what about adults with intellectual disabilities who are not under state guardianship? Parents may want to help their child live independently or with a roommate, utilizing the necessary support services to make that happen.
However, government financial support when it comes to the housing and long-term residential solutions has a 17-year waiting list, while also making priority those families who can no longer provide care due to extreme illness, death, or aging parents.
As an advocate for individuals with disabilities, I am overjoyed to see the emphasis on early intervention for those with autism and other intellectual disabilities.
Our community understands the importance of support, education and services when it comes to children.
But what about our aging population?
Unless you are personally impacted by someone with an intellectual disability, you are simply not aware of the crisis families face as they are met with limited options for the future for their loved ones.
We need to start a conversation to address the needs of this aging generation as well as the young adults that want long-term living independence. People of all ages with disabilities want to be part of their community, but it is up to us to create a better future for them.
Families in our community and across the commonwealth are hopeless and without options. I have seen Owensboro embrace individuals who have disabilities as equal.
Through our organization alone, nearly 40 individuals with disabilities have found meaningful careers from local businesses and industries who have made a commitment to be inclusive.
I believe Owensboro can be the catalyst for change when it comes to hope and the future for individuals with disabilities.
When we know better, we should do better.
Let’s start the conversation.
This isn’t just about family — this is about hundreds of families in our community, not to mention that number is climbing every day.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
