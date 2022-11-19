While many in our country are relieved, gratified, elated even, over the outcome of our most recent midterm elections, just as many are saddened or fearful.
There are others, too, who are indifferent, even apathetic (Poor voter turnout continues to plague our election processes in general.).
Despite our misgivings, doubts, gloating, distress or desperation, and regardless of who won your vote, every heart and every mind matters.
We are, after all, in this together, literally.
The democratic process belongs to all of us, never just the winners. As soon as the votes have been tallied, the results announced, and the transition begun, there is no longer a “winner” or a “loser.” Now, there is just us — Kentuckians for us, the American people for all — who are responsible for creating a national community in which the weak as well as the strong can thrive, love and power can work together, and justice and mercy can finally have their moment.
The work of the people is to build a political life rooted in compassion and creativity, such that we become again a civic community sufficiently united to know our own collective will, while holding those who govern accountable to it.
But we aren’t there yet. There has been rage and intense disapproval by much of the American public on both sides of the aisle regarding the Washington scene. This is not new, but perhaps it has become more intense recently. Each party put up who they believed could make a difference. The campaigns became combat zones. Now, we are all wounded.
There is — and has for a long time been — a fracture in the nation’s political landscape that has now become obvious. Now that the after-parties have subsided, we are forced to ponder how we will mend the broken heart of our democracy?
Let’s be clear, the entire nation is broken-hearted, not just the supporters of any losing candidate. It was the broken hearts of some that led them to vote one way, and the broken hearts of others that led them to vote another.
Pain, frustration and a longing for something better fueled the fire of this midterm election cycle, like all of them.
Everyone had an axe to grind, and there was always going to be a winner and a loser. It isn’t sweet, it isn’t pretty, but, according to our Constitution, it is just. We can live with just.
The experiment that is the American democratic republic is still just that: an experiment. An experiment in the strength and weakness of our political sensibilities and institutions, our local community efforts and, of course, our utter humanity.
A government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” is an experiment the results of which must never be taken for granted. And it will be endless, unless we do something ridiculous and let it fall — or elect someone who wants it to.
In the meantime, there will be moments of glory and moments of grief. The secret is this: suffering can be used to create community; conflict is energy that can generate creativity; tension is a fire that lights the path toward the common good.
Do we have differences? Of course! And they are often very deep. Protecting our right to disagree is one of the most gorgeous gifts of our democracy, and converting our disagreement into creativity for the good of the nation is its genius.
Many who felt unheard, unattended, unnoticed and all but invisible have stood up and spoken out by way of the vote to send a mandate to our elected officials that something must be done.
I pray something indeed will be done, only I pray it will be done for all Americans, and not just the privileged, the powerful, the pedigreed and the prosperous.
If democracy fails, it will not be because of economic recession, open borders, inappropriate texts between officials and interns, greed, dishonesty or inside-the-beltway corruption.
If democracy fails it will be because we became so very fearful of each other — of our differences and our future — that we began to erode the very bedrock on which our democracy was built: the power of the people to live, think, work and dream diversely together in civil communities of compassion and service. You can see why the founders called it an experiment.
If you are delighted by the results of two Tuesdays ago, or if you are saddened, either way, you have been heard! Now, put your joy and your grief to work.
Rather than complain about the problems you see, feel and pay for, stretch your mind and open your heart to engage in the kind of passion that makes real, lasting and life-giving change possible.
Become a part of the solution, but remember: fear, hate, exclusion and the impoverishment of people are fundamentally against what our democracy stands for.
Open yourselves up to become a part of the healing of the fracture that you cast your vote to expose. Your hearts are broken, yes, but are they broken open so that you may embrace diversity rather than broken down so that you would further divide our nation?
Get out and talk to someone who voted differently than you. Find a problem you can both agree on, and do something about it together. Use the tension as a new kind of thread with which to reweave the fabric of our community.
What will you learn from your come-from-behind victory? What will you glean from your sense of crippling defeat? Could you become more compassionate, more understanding? Will you deepen your engagement with others and open up to hope, to radical acts of community service, to new life?
Everyone suffers. So often, the suffering that undermines democracy by driving us into foxholes and factions fragmenting our communities also bears the potential to open us to each other, and to the hard work that is required to continue our task of building a nation, our nation, which belongs to us all; a nation which, as the greatest experiment of all time, owes its future success or failure to us, who hold in trust these once self-evident truths — that all of us are created equal, and have the power to turn our hope into the kind of future to which we are not ashamed to send our children and their children after them.
Broken hearts. Hopeful hearts. Both kinds are open now. Do something beautiful with it.
