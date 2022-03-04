The GhostLight Lounge is looking to bring the funny to Owensboro.
The venue’s second Comedy Open Mic Night will make its return at 9 p.m. tomorrow.
Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center and host of the event, is excited about bringing the event back after having its official debut back in January and having quite the warm reception.
“The first one was fantastic,” Jorn said. “We figured that it was going to be a success but we had a lot more people there than what we thought we were going to get. So we’re heading into the second one feeling good (and) real excited.”
Though the first show held open auditions at the lounge, potential acts this time around were able to submit demo clips to Jorn through Facebook.
Each act will have around 10 minutes to perform their material and will compete for the audience’s tips, where each act will have their own tip jar. The money is counted up from each jar with the comic with the most amount of tips that will clean house and take home all the tips from the night.
“It’s a winner takes all. It’s fun (and) it’s a way to keep the audience (have a) nice interaction with that and whoever comes out on top gets a nice little payday,” Jorn said. “I think it was just over $300 for the first night ….”
The current lineup consists of Leann Morris, Matthew Spencer, Jennifer Richardson, Christopher Rutter, Ryan Likens and Alex Jorn, who is also Rich Jorn’s daughter.
Jorn came up with the idea of utilizing the lounge’s space even before getting hired at RiverPark.
“I wanted to do comedy in that room since the first time I walked into that room back when it was unkempt,” Jorn said. “When I took a tour of the building when I came here to interview, I thought, ‘What a great room for comedy.’ …I think over the last couple of years, we have been able to get that space turned around and capture some of that atmosphere.”
The idea to host comedy was intended to start earlier but the plans were hindered due to COVID, but Jorn was keen on making it happen.
“I’ve always been drawn to comedy,” Jorn said. “There was an opportunity and a hole here.”
Jorn has a history with comedy, trying his hand at stand-up at open mic nights at the Funny Bone in St. Louis.
He eventually worked as a stage manager and wrote jokes for Pat Paulsen before becoming the production manager and lighting designer for Dane Cook when Cook was doing arena tours.
Comedy has also always been a part of Jorn’s upbringing.
“...For me, comedy is a very personal thing,” Jorn said. “...I moved around a lot as a kid in the St. Louis area and when you’re small and poor and moving around every year, two years (and) stuff like that (and) always the new kid — you make them laugh and you get beat up less. That was kind of my defense. My survival skill was always trying to make people laugh.”
With this new entertainment, Jorn is hoping to have this event occur every month while creating welcoming vibe for people that want to take a crack at showcasing their humor and talents.
“I just wanted a better, friendlier experience to try that out for people today,” Jorn said.
Outside of this event, Jorn has been happy with the utilization of the lounge’s space since opening.
“Just in general, The GhostLight Lounge is really picking up for us,” Jorn said. “We’re thrilled. With the various things we’ve been doing, we’ve just had a real solid audience every night.”
Doors open at 8 p.m. and only for patrons 21 and older. There will be no cover charge.
For more information, contact The GhostLight Lounge at facebook.com/TheGLL.
