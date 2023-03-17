“The Great American Bluegrass Jam” will shine a light on the best of bluegrass music in downtown Owensboro starting today, March 17 through Sunday, March 19.
The event, announced in November during a press conference at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum by Chris Joslin, executive director of the museum, and Mark Calitri, president of Visit Owensboro, has been described as a multifaceted initiative involving regional tourism partners to help create a “destination weekend” for bluegrass musicians and fans.
On Thursday, Joslin and Calitri said they were looking forward to presenting the large-scale event for people to experience first-hand while showcasing the collaboration with different regional entities.
“It’s really a practical way to live out the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World,’ ” Joslin said. “I think there’s strength in numbers, and we’re better together with our tourism regional partners with regards to bluegrass music.
“We want to create the kind of environment (for) people who love this music or even people who are simply curious about this music; we make it easy for them to engage with it.”
“We wanted to create a visitor experience that’s entertaining and unique, that can be our differentiator from other communities,” Calitri wrote in an email. “We have a compelling story to tell, and events like this can help us introduce Owensboro to new visitors. Visitors spending money is what we call ‘good money’ — and ‘good money’ is the way to prosperity for our community.”
The multi-day event will open with a performance by King’s Highway at 6 p.m. today, March 17, on the museum’s Owensboro Health Lobby Stage, followed by a two-hour show with the Grammy-winning sextet The Earls of Leicester starting at 7 p.m. in the museum’s Woodward Theatre.
On Saturday, the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship will take over the museum starting around 10 a.m. and will continue at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Kentucky Fried Pickin’ Hotel Jam at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront and excursions to Green River Distilling Co. and the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine will occur Friday and Saturday. Times for excursions can be found at bluegrasshall.org/great-american-bluegrass-jam.
Additional events occurring throughout the city include live music from a number of different artists performing at places such as Colby’s, SIP Wine Room and Windy Hollow Biscuit House.
Joslin predicts this weekend will see a number of people coming from out of state.
Many of the participants that have attended the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship in the past have traveled in each year, with last year’s fiddle champion coming from Montana.
“I’m already very encouraged with how high the hotel occupancy rate is and just the energy around (the weekend),” he said.
Joslin said the “The Great American Bluegrass Jam” will serve as a “template” for events that will be “unfolding … in Owensboro going forward.”
“The idea is that you create not just a concert, not just one thing or two things — but you create a weekend where there are multiple reasons to come to Owensboro if you want to experience bluegrass music,” he said. “We’re working toward making Owensboro a destination for bluegrass, and this is one example of how we live that out.”
