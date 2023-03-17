“The Great American Bluegrass Jam” will shine a light on the best of bluegrass music in downtown Owensboro starting today, March 17 through Sunday, March 19.

The event, announced in November during a press conference at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum by Chris Joslin, executive director of the museum, and Mark Calitri, president of Visit Owensboro, has been described as a multifaceted initiative involving regional tourism partners to help create a “destination weekend” for bluegrass musicians and fans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.