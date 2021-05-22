The grocery store is — believe it or not — an emotionally fraught place for people who are grieving.
That place can feel like a full-on attack of all the emotions that have taken up residence in the space where everyone who is gone and everything that’s gone along with them used to be.
It’s a place full of so much normality.
The sight of produce and people; the smell of food and flowers; the sounds of a society going on as if nothing has happened, as if your world hasn’t imploded and left you under the rubble, screaming silently for help, but no one can hear for all the “normal” going on around them.
It is an assault on the senses. Grief upon grief.
Every moment a memory of what life used to be like before s/he died. All the quotidian things you used to do together you now do alone. You can barely breathe.
You walk around, shopping among and seeing people who have what looks like intact, normal family lives. Meanwhile, your family, your life, will never be “normal” again.
The dialogue in your mind is haunting.
“Her husband is still alive; I just buried mine.”
“His child is still alive and throwing a tantrum in the grocery store; I would give anything for my child to be alive and having a tantrum in the grocery store.”
Not only is there a sensory assault happening to you, there is next the encounter with people whom you know.
For some unknown-to-me reason, the grocery store is where casual acquaintances want to know how you’re doing…really?
Little do they know (but shouldn’t they?) that you have just barely scraped yourself together enough to get up, somewhat dressed, and out of the house, and that you’ve been sitting in your car in the parking lot for 45 minutes trying to breathe, trying, as therapist and author, Megan Devine, says “to calm yourself down and psych yourself up” enough so you can go in and buy your bananas and leave.
And, you get to the middle of the produce section, and your coworker’s sister’s husband’s boss recognizes you and remembers, “Oh my gosh, her husband just died!”
And, there you are just trying to keep yourself together to get your bananas and they come up to you and they pat you on the arm and they tilt their head and they say, “How are you, really?”
As though, the produce section of the grocery store at 5:15 on a Thursday is the time and place where you would like to expose your deepest, most personal emotional intimacies to someone you may only barely know.
The grocery store is a battlefield for those who are grieving. Thank God for curbside pickup and delivery services. But sometimes, grievers have to walk in the store.
They need our help.
Want to know what do you do if you are a compassionate, grief-aware human being at the grocery store and you see somebody down the aisle and you realize, “Oh, their mom just died last week! Should I say something? Should I not say something? What if they’re just trying to keep it together. I don’t want to be rude”?
First things first — never avoid them. Remember that grieving people see you when you turn around and go down an opposite aisle. That only accentuates the sadness and alienation.
People who are grieving often feel like something is wrong with them, like they are mentally sick, or are becoming that way. They feel like lepers, like those who are living with the plague. People avoid them, do an about-face and head the other direction rather conspicuously.
It hurts.
And it reinforces the belief that the grieving person is a menace to society and is to be avoided at all costs.
While you can feel like you’re unwell, remember that grief is, albeit so very sad and painful, natural, normal, and healthy.
Grief is not a mental illness. It is a normal part of being human in the wake of having lost someone or something you’ve loved.
Grief is where all that love goes now.
It is the tax we pay on having loved.
It is awful. But it is not a sickness. And you are not sick. And you are not to be avoided.
So, compassionate ones, don’t avoid someone who is sad, and don’t avoid talking about what they’ve experienced.
Just don’t talk about it at the grocery store.
So don’t avoid them in the produce section, but at the same time, don’t invade their personal space, either.
I know it sounds confusing. I promise it’s not.
This is why it’s so important that we talk about what should we be doing now so that when this happens to you, you’ll be prepared to show your love in a way that doesn’t injure those who are already reeling in pain.
A really kind thing to do when you see somebody out, and you know they’ve been going through a hard time, and you want to respect their space, but you don’t want to pretend like nothing is wrong, is: You can make eye contact from a distance, a knowing glance, and then just put your hand over your heart, and give them a little nod, as if to say, “I see you. I hold space for you. But I respect that you feel like you’re dying but have to be buying bananas, so, I’m not going to add to your sadness, I’m just going to acknowledge you, your pain, and your need for quiet. I love you.”
And, then go about your business.
It is a simple, beautiful, subtle way to acknowledge someone’s reality, respect their boundaries, connect with them, and do your own thing, all at the same time.
It can relieve the tightness in their chests, at least for that moment.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for seven funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
