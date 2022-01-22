Our culture is exhausted because we are always pursuing the “interesting.”
We all feel the need to have something unique, different, or broken about ourselves that gives us a sense of identity.
Birthed out of the cultural virtue of authenticity, so many of us run ourselves ragged hoping the world will see us as “different.”
One of the fascinating elements of this phenomenon is that while simultaneously making sure we are “interesting,” we also make sure there is a community of similarly “interesting” people, because there is still a line between unique and weird.
We still long for community and acceptance. Yet, even within a community, the desire for authenticity, self-expression, and the “interesting” remain an exhausting road that leads to hopelessness and despair.
First, the road of authenticity is exhausting because our worth is found in our Creator not in what others think about us.
We were created in God’s image and thus we are of infinite value and worth (Genesis 1:26-27). This doesn’t even consider the price of our Redemption, the precious blood of God’s Son!
Second, we get exhausted because there is nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9). We are not as interesting as we think we are. We’ve seen it all before.
Third, the journey to be “interesting” is exhausting because God has a design for our life.
Freedom isn’t found in creating a unique category for ourselves but in conformity to God’s will for our life (see Romans 12:1-2). Only the truth will set us free.
Finally, we are exhausted because we simply were not made to be “interesting” or to express our innermost self to the world.
The journey of self-discovery is nothing more than works based salvation in new postmodern dressing. But God calls us to a better way.
We are saved, not by works, but by grace through faith.
We live, not to bring glory to ourselves, but a quiet life of service in our families and vocations for the glory of God. Here are just a couple verses that support this calling:
“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.” — 1 Timothy 2:1-2
“But we urge you, brothers, to do this more and more, and to aspire to live quietly, and to mind your own affairs, and to work with your hands, as we instructed you”
— 1 Thessalonians 4:11
If any of us would like to find freedom from the exhausting expectation and heavy burden of being “interesting” and the constant work of self expression, we must look to the One whose burden is light.
Jesus is gentle, lowly, and lived a quiet and sinless life for us. Through His life, death, and resurrection He won eternal life and rest for all who trust Him.
May we lay down our journey for self-expression and find true rest in Jesus Christ alone.
“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
— Matthew 11:28-30
