What happens when science, humor and a hillbilly are thrown together on stage? The Hillbilly Silly Science Backyard Boom Show that is coming on Sunday to the RiverPark Center.
The show, featuring Dr. Cleatus Beaker, is a mix of education and entertainment for kids and adults. There will be two showings, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m.
Beaker, AKA Curt Strutz, has been performing for more than 10 years. His goal is to provide families with memorable experiences that will fill their hearts and minds with laughter and good times. In the show, Beaker tells of the importance of education and being safe while exploring the world of science, according to hillbillysillyscience.com.
Grae Greer, RiverPark director of marketing and education, said this show is the perfect combination of education and fun. The “weird science” twist on the experiments is unique, she said.
“The show hosts an arsenal of different science experiments, covering chemistry, physics, optical illusions and more,” Greer said. “This is more than just a science show, it is an enormous theatrical experience with sets, costumes and over-the-top characters.”
RiverPark Center Executive Director Rich Jorn said this show demonstrates a way of learning science through a “y’all watch this!’ approach.
Attendees learn about basic science concepts and develop hypotheses for what will happen with each experiment demonstrated on stage. There are also positive messages sprinkled throughout the show regarding the importance of education and safety.
Greer said the shows will be safe and socially distanced, and are perfect for the whole family. Masks must be worn upon arrival, but may be removed while in seats. They are required, however, for anyone up and moving around the building or waiting in line for concessions, the restroom or the box office.
Temperatures also will be taken before entering the building.
Tickets for the show range in price from $8 to $20, and all ages need a purchased ticket for entry.
To purchase tickets visit riverpark center.org or call the RPC box office at 270-687-2770.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
