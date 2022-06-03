The third week of Friday After 5 will continue to feature family-friendly entertainment and happenings, with music and more Friday night.
Nashville-based country duo The Hobbs Sisters will headline the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront from 6-9:30 p.m, alongside their backing band.
Twin sisters Hannah and Lauren Hobbs, originally from Pittsburgh, made their way to Nashville over four years ago and will be making their Owensboro and FA5 debut.
“We’re so thrilled,” said Lauren Hobbs of performing at FA5. “We love being able to play different places; that’s part of our job that makes it so much fun. We have heard so many (great) things about Friday After 5. We’re just excited to be a small part of it.”
Lauren Hobbs said that she and her sister performed regularly in the Pittsburgh area and made short trips to Nashville throughout the years, “playing anywhere where we could get in” and would “write with anyone who was willing to write with us.”
Their fondness of the experiences and the environment helped them decide to make Nashville their new home.
“We just fell in love with Nashville; it is such a great town for a lot of reasons, but especially if you’re a musician and you’re an aspiring songwriter and aspiring artist,” Lauren Hobbs said. “It’s such an inspiring town, it’s a really welcoming town.”
Since arriving in Nashville, the group has kept busy with an active touring schedule and have opened up for popular country acts, including Grammy-winning country group Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) and singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson.
The duo released their 10-track debut album “Turn It Up” last year, which Lauren Hobbs said will make up most of their set list, along with other music they have been working on.
“We put on a really high-energy show,” Lauren Hobbs said. “We always hope that energy and enthusiasm just really translates to the audience.”
Other acts on the lineup include 1970s rock-and-roll music from 8 Track from 7-9 p.m. at the Romain Subaru Overlook stage, Derik Hultquist gracing the Lure Seafood & Grille stage from 7-10 p.m., and Tony and the Tan Lines performing on the Ruoff Party Stage from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will host karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at its facility, 311 W Veterans Blvd.
The band Tailgate, originally scheduled to perform at the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza, will no longer be performing tonight due to a “family emergency,” per FA5’s website.
Additionally, the first night of auditions for WBKR’s “Friday Night Fight” will take place from 6-8 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage. The competition will see a number of acts fighting for a slot on the official FA5 lineup on Sept. 2.
The second round of auditions will continue July 15, with successful contestants from both rounds performing in the finale on Aug. 12, which will determine the winner.
The winning act will also receive $1,000.
Other events will include a dog basket and cat basket raffle and a petting zoo, honoring the week’s theme “We Love Pets,” along with an all-ages hula hoop contest during the sunset intermission.
Tonight will also see the debut of “First Fridays,” the contemporary Christian music concert series that is hosted by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, with the Grammy-nominated all-female trio Point of Grace performing from 5-8 p.m. on the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation Outdoor Stage behind the Hall of Fame.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said the facility is “very community minded” and wanted to be a part of FA5 in some capacity.
“We wanted to develop something that complimented everything else that was already going on with Friday After 5,” Joslin said. “We wanted to develop something that was maybe unique and help broaden the audience for Friday After 5 in general.”
Joslin said the series is geared towards families, especially young families, while also creating a “compelling and inviting” atmosphere, and its collaborating with First Baptist Owensboro to provide activities for younger children.
With the genre of music being presented in the series, Joslin feels that it hones in on its roots from bluegrass and gospel music that the facility is about while the messages of the songs are relatable.
“I think the human spirit … is naturally drawn to music but especially songs of hope, songs of unity,” Joslin said. “I think although our current culture is pulled and tied in a lot of directions, I think the human spirit kind of longs for that reconciliation that can all be found in Christ.”
For more information about Friday After 5, visit fridayafter5.com.
