Nineteen children and two teachers in one elementary school classroom.
They started that spring day in Texas, looking forward to summer vacation.
And then, the unthinkable happened.
In a matter of minutes, at least 19 kids and two teachers were dead.
Shot and killed.
Some so badly that they could only be identified by DNA.
It’s a story that’s become too familiar in America these days.
The horror for the parents, the first responders and everyone else in that town of 25,000 is unimaginable.
And people across America wonder: Will we be next?
Can it happen here?
And the answer is: Of course it can.
Education Week, which has tracked school shootings for the past four years, says this was the 119th school shooting since then.
The 27th with injuries or deaths in less than five months this year.
How do we respond to such tragedy?
What can we say that makes anything better?
Thoughts and prayers?
I believe in prayers, but I’m not sure that thoughts do anything.
People on social media are attacking each other for their beliefs.
Right-wingers are aiding and abetting these shooters with too liberal gun laws.
Left-wingers are killing babies before they’re born.
It’s caused by sin.
It’s mental illness.
It’s a lack of prayer in schools.
But that back and forth does nothing to help the situation.
The Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms.
That’s a given.
But surely there’s a way that reasonable people — if there are any left among us — can sit down and come up with a way to make it harder for deranged people to walk into a school with automatic weapons and kill children like life was a video game.
Arm teachers?
I don’t think so.
Yeah, you can kill people with rocks.
But not as many and not as fast.
I don’t have an answer.
But I’m sure there is one.
And we need to figure it out.
Before it happens here.
I don’t want to see the words “Owensboro Strong” on a T-shirt.
I want to see kids grow up in safety in Owensboro as most of them have done for generations.
And I pray that they will.
