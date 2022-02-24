A global survey found that one in two women feel more self-doubt than self-love, with 60% wishing they had more respect for themselves.
It’s estimated that roughly 85% of people worldwide — adults and adolescents — have low self-esteem.
Be honest… do you fit into that statistic?
I did and sometimes still do.
I think we are all so guilty of giving so much to everyone else, that we are left with only scraps to give ourselves — if there’s anything left at all.
I am naturally a caretaker.
When I was growing up, I poured everything into my brother, who has a disability, and my parents who cared for him.
When I went to college, it was the young athletes I coached.
In my career as a teacher, it was my students. And now, at Puzzle Pieces, it is my clients and my staff, on top of my children, husband and family.
At the end of the day, I was left with very little to give myself.
I know that for the parents we serve through Puzzle Pieces, this concept is exponentially more challenging.
Growing up, I saw firsthand what parents of a child with disabilities go through. I can’t remember a time that my parents went on a date or took time to do something that made them happy.
As a service provider, my biggest fear for parents raising a child with disabilities is not taking the time for their own mental health, wellbeing and fulfillment.
February is a month that we focus on love, but I want to challenge you to focus on loving yourself. Make the decision today to sharpen the tools you need for better self-care.
It’s a lot of work.
Trust me, I know it is.
And it’s not a quick process.
It has taken me nearly two years to get it right. But, I’m telling you, it has made me a better mom and a better leader, which has a ripple effect on those around me.
Figure the tools you need to sharpen in order to make yourself a priority and not an afterthought.
Be intentional in how you spend your time.
Learn to set boundaries.
Carve out time for yourself.
And drop the excuses.
Maybe you need to wake up early.
Maybe you need to give up something you value in the moment to invest in yourself.
That investment in yourself will pay dividends in the long run.
So, this February, get to know yourself.
Love yourself.
Fight to break out of that self-esteem statistic.
And just imagine the domino effect this could create in your circle of influence.
After all, the saying goes that you can’t pour from an empty cup.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
