Most people are looking for ways to be more confident in their daily lives.

But what exactly is self-confidence? According to Webster’s Dictionary, “Self-confidence is defined as confidence in oneself and in one’s powers and abilities.”

Katherine Baker, LCSW, LCAC, is a Youth First Social Worker at Castle High School in Warrick County. Youth First Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening youth and families, provides 83 Master's level social workers to 110 schools in 12 Indiana counties. Over 60,000 youth and families per year are served by Youth First's school social work and after school programs that prevent substance abuse, promote healthy behaviors and maximize student success. To learn more about Youth First, visit youthfirstinc.org or call 812-421-8336.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.