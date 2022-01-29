On Jan. 25, this past Tuesday, the Catholic Church celebrated the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul. The title of the feast raises the question: What is a conversion?
Did Saul the Jew, after seeing the light on the road to Damascus, find the nearest Catholic parish, register as Paul, get envelopes for the collection and then attend Mass on Sunday — the Catholic equivalent of writing a “Letter of Membership” in a particular church?
The Scriptures tell a different story. The Acts of the Apostles, volume two of Luke’s Gospel, on three occasions describes Paul’s experience.
In each of them Jesus and Saul speak directly to one another. Though the Acts of the Apostles comes before Paul’s letters in the arrangement of the New Testament books, it was actually written some 50 years after Paul’s experience — scholars suggest a time around the 80’s of the first century.
Paul himself comes closest to describing the experience in his letter to the Galatians, written around the year 50: “But when He who had set me apart before I was born, and had called me through His grace, was pleased to reveal His son to me, in order that I might preach him among the Gentiles...” (1:15-16.)
Paul’s brevity suggests that the experience defied description.
Scholars debate whether Paul converted from one religion to another. My favorite book about Paul, Apostle of the Crucified Lord by Michael J. Gorman, begins: “Paul was born a Jew, lived as a Jew and died a Jew.”
For the longest time, that sentence was a riddle I could not solve, until finally its meaning came: Paul’s faith in the God of Israel never wavered, it was his understanding and relationship to Jesus that took a 180-degree turn.
The Jewish scholar of Paul, Alan Culpepper, says that whatever you may call a conversion-type experience, it will have three elements: a change in behavior, a change in belief and a change in belonging. Paul certainly qualifies: he went from persecuting disciples of Jesus to making disciples, from seeing Jesus as a rebel rabbi to calling him Lord, and from keeping company with Pharisees to forming Christian communities.
If the most famous of all Christian conversions does not neatly fit into our standard framework of a conversion, perhaps then each conversion is as unique as each person. God is like the wise parent who appreciates the differences in each of their children and deals with each accordingly.
I have heard my own kind of experience described as “a retread:” being raised in the faith of my parents, rejecting my childhood faith and then returning and embracing that faith anew.
My mother attended Catholic Mass every day, as her mother had done. My parents built our home on the same block as Blessed Mother parish.
I attended Blessed Mother Elementary School and embraced the faith of my mother and grandmother.
When some people hear: “This stove is hot, so don’t touch it,” they stay away from the stove. Others respond: “Who said that stove is hot,” touch the stove and get burned. That’s me.
Some people accept the Faith handed down to them without question. For better or worse, I had to make the Faith my own.
After grade school, I entered high school seminary to study to become a priest.
At the end of high school, I began to doubt my Faith and took the opportunity to study one year in Germany rather than take the next step toward priesthood.
I returned from Germany an agnostic, one who is unsure whether God exists. I also chose to resist our country’s involvement in Vietnam at that time.
I’m sure there were times when my parents looked at each other and asked: “Who kidnapped our son?”
After flunking out of Brescia College, I hitchhiked to Los Angeles to serve in a soup kitchen on the skid row there.
Members of the Catholic Worker movement operated the soup kitchen as well as a House of Hospitality. The Catholic Worker movement consists of lay men and women, Catholic and others, who perform the works of mercy such as feeding the hungry and offering hospitality to the homeless, and also resist the works of war.
It was an opportunity for me to live my convictions.
The soup kitchen is known on the street as the Hippie Kitchen; to me it was always just “the Kitchen.”
Each day, I witnessed the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves and fish as hundreds of people were fed with meager resources that multiplied themselves.
A few blocks from the soup kitchen was a produce terminal that stretched for blocks where vegetables and fruits from California and beyond passed through on their way to various markets.
I knew from working in my family’s garden that when a tomato is half-bad; you can cut off the bad part and use the good part for soups and other dishes.
I went and began to glean vegetables and fruits that were but edible, though not sellable. My niche in the community became to gather vegetables and fruits to supplement the meals we served. It also connected me to home.
On those days when I had searched several hours for produce and had nothing and only a half hour remained before I needed to return to the Kitchen, I would say to God: “These are your poor. If you exist, you feed them.”
Each time I challenged God, I returned with a full truck. This happened so consistently that I knew that God existed and cared for His poor.
And for some unexplainable reason, He was using me to feed His poor. While I knew that God cared for His poor, I didn’t know if He cared for me, a white, middle-class kid.
During this time I met and fell in love with a young woman who was volunteering with the community for the summer. It was quite romantic — we would walk through the produce terminal and gather produce together. She was a devoted Christian and her example made the Faith attractive. We became engaged to be married.
At some point she sensed that God was calling her to something else and ended the relationship. In the midst of the pain of feeling rejected, God touched my heart and let me know that He cared for me.
I prayed that God would restore that relationship, which I wanted more than anything I had ever wanted. At some point I was able to pray: “God, even if you don’t give me what I want, I will keep coming back to You.” God’s grace enabled me to make that prayer and has paved the road back.
Before I went to Germany my pastor told me: “If you will read the New Testament every day for five minutes, it will change your life.” I began reading the Bible for five minutes every day and kept reading it through the time I was agnostic. My pastor’s promise came true: it did change my life.
During the time that I was agnostic, I tried to erase from my life any traces of the Catholic faith that my mother had passed on to me. I pulled down the pillars of my Catholic morality and by the end, my life was in ruins.
Today, I recognize that the greatest gift I have ever been given is my Catholic Faith, which my mother gave me. The mystery is that this Faith of my mother is not old, it is ever new.
Throughout the Old Testament book of Deuteronomy, Moses challenges the people of Israel to pass on to their children their Faith in the God of Israel: “You shall teach [these words] diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise” (6:7.)
This Faith that they passed on, this Faith that my mother passed on, is reliable. It is a foundation upon which to build a life. It is as true as the love that moved them, and moves me, to pass it on.
Fr. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
