Isaacs

The Isaacs will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

 Photo submitted

Ben, Becky and Sonya Isaacs were born into the music and entertainment industry and early on showed promising talent.

Lily Isaacs, mother of the three, began the Nashville-based group The Isaacs with her ex-husband, Joe, shortly after they were married in the 1970s.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.