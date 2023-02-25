I have recently started watching “The Last of Us” on HBO.
This series is based on a video game set in a post-apocalyptic world where a type of fungus from the genus Cordyceps turns humans into cannibalistic zombies. I have found myself researching and looking for different types of fungi around the Joe Ford Nature Center.
What makes “The Last of Us” so scary is that there is a type of Cordyceps fungus that affects ants in much the same way. The fungus keeps the ants alive just long enough to change their behavior, so when the fungus starts to devour the ant from the inside, the ant will attach itself to the stem of a plant and it will sprout a stem that the fungus uses to spread its spores to other ants. Let’s hope to the story of “The Last of Us” remains fictional!!!
I recently took a hike with Obbie Todd at Rudy Mine Trails. He helped me identify various trees on the property. He pointed out a tree I was already familiar with called the Black Locust. On this tree grows a woody bracket fungus known as Phellinus robiniae, commonly called “Cracked Cap Polypore.” This fungus is so common on Black Locusts that it can actually be used to identify this species of tree.
The relationship between these two organisms is a parasitic one, meaning the locust actually derives no benefit from the fungus. That said, the fungus grows through the damaged heartwood of the tree. Next, in order for the fungus to spread its spores, it will form a growth on the trunk of the tree from which it receives its name. While this fungus cannot be eaten, it can be used to hold an ember if someone finds themselves in a survival situation in the woods.
I have to be honest, I can’t stand the taste of mushrooms! If someone orders a pizza with mushrooms, I pick them off. I would rather have anchovies on my pizza!
I do like to look for the different kinds of mushrooms found outside. There are various guides that can help you identify different species. One must be careful though, as some are very deadly. There are mushrooms that look like edible ones, but can actually kill you.
Speaking of edible mushrooms, you can order a mushroom grow kit on Amazon. It’s a log that contains the spores of Shiitake mushrooms. Just spray it with water daily, and it will be ready to harvest in 10 days.
