About once a week, I’ll be enjoying the first sips of coffee, gazing out the kitchen window, and I’m startled at the sight of something white and fluffy frolicking in the fields. My heart returns to pace when I realize it’s no loose sheep, just my mother’s standard poodle, Lily.

Imagine this same scene, the lush pasture, sputtering coffee pot and old barn, but stretch your imagination and picture that poodle, now pink. I’m still not sure what it says about the state of the world, but apparently, it was cheaper to dye poodles this Easter than eggs.

Neena Gaynor is a Kentucky wife, mother and beekeeper. Find out more at her website, www.wordslikehoney.com.

