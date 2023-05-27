On May 25, 1991, I sat with my family in a pew in the front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral. St. Stephen’s was filled with family, friends and the faithful as another man and I were to be ordained priests that day.
At some point in the Mass my name was called. I stood, stepped out of the pew and away from my family and responded: “Present.”
I promised to faithfully preach the Word of God and to celebrate the sacraments of the Church. I placed my hands in the hands of Bishop John McRaith and promised to be obedient to him and to those who followed him.
Bishop McRaith pressed his bony hands upon my head and prayed a prayer of Consecration. He poured perfumed oil over my hands. He placed the chalice of wine and the plate of bread into my hands and said: “...understand what you do, imitate what you celebrate, and conform your life to the mystery of the Lord’s cross.”
Being ordained in the Cathedral that day and reflecting on 32 years as a priest seem equally unlikely. In the journey to becoming a priest and in serving as a priest, there were times when it was uncertain whether I would leave or stay, when my choice failed and only by God’s grace did I remain. The vocation became not mine but God’s.
Some events stand out. After I had graduated from high school seminary and would soon leave the seminary, the assistant pastor at Blessed Mother parish said to me: “If you will read the New Testament five minutes a day, it will change your life.”
I began reading the New Testament and continued reading the Bible every day, even when I stopped believing — the Word of God fascinated me. It took eight years, but it changed my life as I returned to my Catholic faith.
One Lent I took a Holy Hour each day and realized that I had been suffocating the desire to give my life completely to God. I set off to discern God’s call but I set the terms. I spent four months as a working guest at a Trappist monastery and then a year in Detroit as an inquirer with the Little Brothers of Jesus, a tiny religious order who seek to live as Jesus did in Nazareth, a hidden presence among people.
When it became clear that I did not have the commitment to continue with the Little Brothers, I had a month of a one-year commitment remaining before I returned home. During that time a priest beloved by all of Detroit, Monsignor Clem Kern, died.
For three nights people packed Holy Trinity parish where he had served 40 years as pastor. People invariably shared the same story: “Fr. Kern asked me to do this,” or “Fr. Kern asked me to do that.”
The Detroit News featured his picture on its front page with the steeple of Holy Trinity Church in the background. Under the photo it quoted him: “I want the people no one else wants.” I returned home with him on my mind. God often enters through the back door.
After being ordained I served as an assistant pastor here in Owensboro at Our Lady of Lourdes and at Blessed Mother, my home parish, and two years at Holy Name parish in Henderson.
I became pastor of St. Joseph’s in Mayfield and then at St. Joseph’s in Bowling Green. I loved being a pastor because it drew me out of myself.
I took a break from the demands of serving as a pastor and entered treatment for emotional problems. I spent two weeks in a Psychiatric Unit of a hospital after having thoughts of harming myself.
Psalm 139 speaks of how even if I should descend into the depths of the ocean, God’s hand will follow me there. During that time a priest came on the unit to have his meds adjusted and stayed in the room next to mine.
I clung to a copy of Stephen Ambrose’s history of the Lewis and Clark expedition: “Undaunted Courage.” I walked the halls of the unit repeating Step One of the Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous: “We admitted that we were powerless, that our lives had become unmanageable.”
I have since served as chaplain at the Passionist Monastery outside Whitesville; at Green River Correctional Complex, the state prison in Central City; and now at the Carmel Home for the elderly. Along the way I have substituted at parishes throughout the Diocese and come to know many wonderful people.
I have heard it said that as God gets us where He wants us to be, He doesn’t pay attention to our feelings. That was true for me. For several years I lived under a dark cloud. “At night there are tears but joy comes with dawn.” Psalm 30:5
The man ordained with me no longer serves in active ministry. The question for me is not: “Why is he no longer here?” The mystery for me is: “Why am I still here?”
The words of Kris Kristofferson’s “Why me, Lord?” suggest themselves: “Why me, Lord, what have I ever done, to deserve even one of the ...kindness you’ve shown?”
That is the mystery.
