Brandon Standiford was a teacher in Muhlenberg County, was a head football coach for five years, owned Huddle House and Five Guys Burger & Fries franchises, and owned several hotels.
He sold the restaurants and hotels and now, he’s busy flipping houses and running The Maintenance Man business in Owensboro.
“Throughout my life, I have pushed myself to learn as much as I can because I knew it would be valuable and going into the future it will only become more valuable,” Standiford said.
He said, “I’ve been working since I was 12, on the farm and other places.”
Standiford said, “My wife and I discussed The Maintenance Man business plan for years. We wanted something to complement flipping houses. I enjoy being self employed and helping those with big or small projects.”
He said, “A lot of people can’t get service on small jobs — less than $200, $300 or $400. But we’ll do that. We want to do it all for residential customers.”
Standiford said, “Why should you have to call 10 people when you can call us? If I can’t do it, I’ll subcontract it.”
The company averages between two and four employees, he said.
“Sometimes, more isn’t better,” Standiford said.
“The idea is we want to grow a trustworthy relationship with people/customers, so when they are in need of anything they can call us,” he said.
Standiford said, “We try to do everything ourselves, but fortunately over the years we have networked with many other good people and if we cannot do it, we can call or give you information of someone that can do the job.”
He said, “Your home is your biggest investment and everyone wants it looking the best it can be. Issues come up and we want to be able to help.”
The company also cleans out houses that have been foreclosed on.
Standiford said The Maintenance Man does a lot of things, including installing fences; painting; tree and shrub removal; hedging; landscaping; pressure spraying; installing flooring and drywall; carpentry work; building sheds and pavilions; hauling dirt, rock, sand and gravel; and installing drainage systems.
“Daviess County is a great place to live,” he said. “We look forward to serving (the community) in the future.”
