As I continue my journey to becoming a teacher, I have been getting variations of the same few questions over the last couple of weeks. And the answer is mostly “yes.”
Did I survive my first semester of teaching? Yes, so far. And with a lot of support.
I ended up with what I think is the most ideal teaching schedule possible for a beginner. Each day I teach one resource language arts class and co-teach in three general education classes with experienced, effective teachers.
While I am teaching, I am observing strategies which supplement the material covered in my university courses.
The real test may actually be the last two days of this semester. We are taking all of our students to the movies with their homeroom class over those two days.
I don’t actually have a homeroom class, but that means I am on the list to be potential extra help during these outings. I hope to pass the field trip test and survive my first semester.
Do you like teaching special education? Yes, definitely. I love these students.
In introducing themselves at the beginning of the semester, I was disappointed that many students used negatives like “not smart” and “slow learner” to describe themselves.
I challenged each student and made it clear that I expected hard work and learning from them. Every day they try to learn something new is a thrill for me.
Last month, my district sent me to a conference hosted by the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children.
The first day I spent six hours in a crowded session for new special education teachers. I learned that I have much to learn.
I also learned that most of those new teachers would either quit or switch to general education within a few years keeping the special education teacher shortage going.
Are you still doing well in your university classes? Yes.
I have higher expectations for myself now than I did when I was a teen starting my undergraduate studies.
My twenty-something daughter uses the word “obsessed” to describe my unwillingness to lose points on any assignment.
This obsession extends to observations while I am teaching. As an “Option 6” teacher, I am observed at least five times each semester.
While the thought of being evaluated on your skill may be distressing to some, I actually love it. The observations are assessment of my level of skill with immediate feedback and advice to help me improve.
It’s all about the feedback for me. I have been able to receive suggestions from experienced educators and make immediate changes to improve what is happening in my classroom.
Are you still a full-time student so you can finish your degree as soon as possible? Well, sort of.
Once I began teaching in August, I found myself needing to occasionally turn in a late paper. Since late work typically means a loss of points — see “obsessed” above — I dropped down to one course for the second bi-term of this semester.
I will be back to a full-time load of two courses in January.
This whole process of becoming a teacher includes formal education, practice and evaluation before I can test to achieve official certification.
But I don’t just want to become a teacher. Being an effective teacher is really my ultimate goal. I’m beginning to realize that this particular process of becoming can never end.
