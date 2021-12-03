"The Nutcracker" returns to RiverPark this weekend

Owensboro Dance Theatre is ready to bring the holiday cheer and fun this weekend.
The dance company will be presenting their annual performance of The German American Bank Nutcracker, its family-friendly version of “The Nutcracker,” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at RiverPark Center.
Though ODT had a performance of the show in February after the original date last December was canceled due to COVID-19, they are excited to return to some type of normalcy.
“It’s wonderful,” said Joy Johnson, managing artistic director. “It’s just easier (and) … I think the dancers are excited and a little more excited than they have been. They’re really ready….”
“ ‘The Nutcracker’ is associated with Christmas and now we’re in that full circle where Christmas time is here,” said Natalie Lopez, assistant artistic director. “ ‘The Nutcracker’ is such a part of Owensboro…. It’s always a tradition — whenever I was little to go see ‘The Nutcracker’ during Christmas, and it’s just nice to have ‘The Nutcracker’ during the Christmas season.”
The performances will be under the direction of Johnson, Lopez, and ODT’s Company and Apprentice Company, which will be joined by professional dancers Alexander Guzman, Yui Katio, Jackson Liee Ferreira, Skyler Newcom, and Nathan Rommel performing with local community members.
The show also returned to having performances for schools this year, with an estimated attendance of about 1,900 students.
“I mean, talk about fun,” Johnson said. “These kids get (into it). …They make it really exciting for the dancers”
“Some of these kids have never been (on) a field trip,” Lopez said. “And now, this is their opportunity to come to the RiverPark Center and get out and see something. …The dancers feed off a crowd. And those little kids — they laugh, they ooh, they aah, they clap, they get excited. Our dancers are in love with that.”
Though “The Nutcracker” typically takes form as a two-act ballet, Johnson wanted to have a diverse showcase of dancing in “The Nutcracker” since debuting in 1993 by mixing modern, jazz, and tap styles, coupled with tumbling, featuring clowns and using influences from the Rockettes.
“We have different styles to adapt to a smaller town,” Lopez said. “If we did a strict ballet, I don’t think that it would read off as well. We add some comedy relief, we add the jazz, we add the modern. It’s just really nice to see all the styles of dance into one collaborative show.”
However, Lopez notes that the show will stay true to the ballet’s traditional performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers.”
Johnson and Lopez stated that the total cast includes 192 individuals, with all participants showcasing their talents while also having the challenge of performing while following all safety protocols regarding COVID-19 such as double casting the show and making edits to the wardrobe.
“The dancers are still masked,” Johnson said. “They’re still in (them) because we’re doing a lot of partnering and there are guest artists coming from Chicago and New York.”
Johnson and Lopez said that they were not able to do much partner work last year and wearing the masks made it a possibility again. The dancers will be masked for all of their performances this weekend, which have been created to match and be a part of each of the performer’s costumes.
The dancers have been hard at work rehearsing every day for the show since the second week of October, with some of the older dancers starting back up in September.
With the covering of facial expressions due to the masks, Johnson and Lopez note that the dancers had to train to be able to communicate the story besides the choreography.
“I said, ‘You know, your eyes do a lot, and right now — besides your body, … your eyes are the only thing that are gonna show….,” Johnson said.
Spacing on stage will also fall under safety guidelines, marking over 300 Xs for stage direction and placement to make sure that all the performers are at a comfortable and safe distance.
And the safety precautions will also apply to the audience.
Johnson said that people in attendance will have to wear a mask upon entering RiverPark Center and getting up during intermission and restroom breaks, while it’ll be optional to leave their masks on while seated during the performance.
“One of our younger and former dance teachers (that) goes to Brescia said that they call it, ‘You move, you mask’,” Johnson said. “So, we have this huge nutcracker out in the lobby with that and then it says ‘Stay one nutcracker apart’.”
With the art of dance taking a lot of time training and much physical interaction and vigor, Johnson and Lopez admit that it was tough time to not be able to experience live rehearsal and performance on a consistent basis when the dance studio couldn’t meet in-person last year.
“At first, we thought, ‘OK, we can do this’,” Johnson said. “...We went on Zoom for six-to-eight weeks at the beginning — did all our classes on Zoom. And you could tell that (interaction) was not the same.”
Despite having students return back to the studio in June and July 2020 for dance classes, the theatre faced challenges in terms of finding a new version of how to manage their day-to-day operations.
But the love of the craft never disappeared.
“…It was really, really hard, but you wanted it so much,” Johnson said. “Our dancers have passion (and) we have passion and (we’re) like ‘We’re doing this.’ And we have enough very great people that were like ‘Yes, we are.’ So, we put our heads together and looked up what other dance companies were doing and schools ….”
“We put our heads together so many times and we’re like ‘How can we make this happen’?” Lopez said. “We did it. But, seeing the kids on stage — that was the best. The kids got to dance; the kids got to do something. Yes, it was with the masks. Yes, we are restricted. And yes, we had so many limitations; but we did it. We wanted to do it for the community and for our kids — and honestly to prove to ourselves that we could do this.”
Lopez emotionally stated that Johnson was the source of sublimity that kept the dance community in good spirits.
“(Joy) never stopped and that’s the best thing about this woman,” Lopez said. “She never stopped and she pushed us to be better teachers, better mentors for these kids.”
While holidays can be a tough time for folks, coupled with the uncertainty of the pandemic, Johnson and Lopez hope that the show can be some form of positive distraction and leave with smiles on their faces.
“We just hope that they come away enjoying it, … feeling good about the whole process and what they saw, and just being out,” Johnson said. “...This could be some people’s first outing.”
“I just think it’s something for people to go in and sit down and kind of, not escape, but … just take a moment and just enjoy something live (and) enjoy just the moment that you get,” Lopez said. “You don’t have to worry … for two hours. Let’s just sit down and watch a live performance and watch these kids and adults of all ages come in and just put on a Christmas holiday classic.”
Tickets for both shows are on sale now at riverparkcenter.org or can be purchased via phone at 270-687-2770.
