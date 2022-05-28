When the chief priests and the officers saw him, they cried out, “Crucify him, crucify him!” Pilate said to them, “Take him yourselves and crucify him, for I find no guilt in him.” — John 19:6 ESV
The outrage machine has a primary place on the floor of Satan’s factory. In fact, without outrage the whole kingdom of darkness must go on holiday. But rather than holiday, the kingdom of darkness has never been more productive than it is today.
The conveyor belt of the Devil’s factory begins at the accusation station. Satan is called the accuser (Revelation 12:10). He may root the accusation in a lie, but he doesn’t have to. The truth is often scandalous enough on its own.
Recall that during the “fake news” trial of Jesus Christ, their primary accusation against Him was both true and false.
John 19:7 recalls the Jew’s primary argument for prosecution, “We have a law, and according to that law he ought to die because he has made himself the Son of God.”
The Jews were right. Jesus claimed to be the Son of God and this was a threat to the leadership of Rome and to their own religious traditions.
What they got wrong was that they thought crucifixion could curtail Jesus’ plan when it was a central part of the plan.
The crucifixion is a lesson in the wisdom of Proverbs 18:17, “The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him.”
To the naked eye, Jesus looked guilty.
But to those who heard the claims, studied the Old Testament, saw the miracles, and would look again in an empty tomb three days later; those who thought they could kill Jesus looked rather foolish.
We must be careful in the day of public outrage and Twitter mobs not to believe everything we hear and to make Proverbs 18:17 our posture to all accusations.
But, the crucifixion is also redemption for the wrongly outraged. Jesus died for sinners, even sinners who rush to judgement. He rose again for the justification of those who spread false reports and fake news.
He shows us that even sinless men can be found guilty of public accusation. He can declare sinful men righteous because Jesus took our accusations and our punishment (2 Corinthians 5:21).
But He also showed us that God’s kingdom cannot be destroyed by the products of the outrage machine.
In fact, the products of the outrage machine went to work for the purpose of bringing God’s Kingdom to earth (Genesis 50:20).
The risen Jesus is the risen King to whom all authority has been given (Matthew 28:18). Because Christ is risen, His followers must stand firm knowing they will be accused as He was.
The gospel calls us to stand firm. Be unashamed of the truth. Give glory to God who will conquer the Kingdom of darkness.
May we model the hope of the hymn writers who came before us, “And though this world, with devils filled, should threaten to undo us, we will not fear, for God has willed, his truth to triumph through us.”
