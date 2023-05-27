Wars are terrible things.
They cut lives too short.
And they leave wounds that never heal.
Fathers, sons, daughters, husbands and wives are ripped from their families.
And the grief lasts for decades.
This Memorial Day week, Owensboro will remember its war dead with nearly a dozen ceremonies.
The gravestones in cemeteries tell the story of the pain so many have felt and still feel today.
But in Smothers Park downtown is a monument to those who suffered the greatest pain.
The families of those who never came home.
Not even in a flag-draped coffin.
The Col. Charles E Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park honors the memory of Shelton, an Owensboro native known as “America’s last POW,” an Air Force pilot shot down over Sam Neu Province, Laos, during an unarmed reconnaissance mission along the Ho Chi Minh Trail on April 29, 1965 — his 33rd birthday.
It honors not only Shelton, but the more than 81,500 Americans still missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts.
Their families were left in limbo.
Were they alive, still being kept as prisoners?
Shelton’s wingman, Capt. Richard Bilheimer, saw him parachute safely.
And other pilots heard him radio from the ground that he was not injured.
For three days, Shelton hid in the jungles, avoiding capture, waiting for someone to pick him up.
Shelton’s wife, Marian Vollman Shelton, another Owensboro native, became a national leader of the POW/MIA movement and kept his memory alive.
She even tried to go into Laos in 1973 to look for her husband.
But they turned her back at the border.
Marian Shelton kept getting clandestine reports saying her husband had escaped and been recaptured, that he had beaten three guards to death with a chair, that he was in a prison in Vietnam.
And she was tortured by the thoughts of her husband being tortured.
In the fall of 1990, after 25 years of trying to bring her husband home, Marian Shelton put a pistol to her head and took her own life.
She was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
And on Oct. 4,1994, with his children’s permission, Charles Shelton was declared dead.
His name and dates were chiseled into his wife’s tombstone.
If you get a chance this weekend, stop by the memorial and think about the pain of all the families represented there.
