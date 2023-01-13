Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will premiere a production of “Annie Jr.,” which will feature performers with developmental and learning disabilities through the national program The Penguin Project.
The production, which is presented by the title sponsor Kiwanis Club of Owensboro, will run 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday inside Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center.
A school performance is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
The production is supported by a grant from the B.J. Killian Foundation, with the season being sponsored by Owensboro Health.
Established in 2004 and founded by Dr. Andrew Morgan, The Penguin Project was created to have a group of children perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical, where all the roles will be filled by young artists with developmental disabilities such as down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual and hearing impairments and other neurological disorders.
Additionally, the performers are joined by peer mentors — children the same age without disabilities — who work with the performers during rehearsals and performances.
The show, which includes 14 artists and 17 mentors, marks the first production in Owensboro that is in association with The Penguin Project and the second in the state alongside Playhouse In the Park in Murray.
Jacob Hein, the primary director of the production alongside assistant directors April Berry, Dr. Shellie Howard and Shelby Ratliff, said everyone’s been hard at work for 16 weeks preparing for opening day.
Hein and Todd Reynolds, executive director for TWO, said the production serves purposes beyond the stage, such as forming teamwork, learning new skills and being able to tell stories together.
“It’s very humbling in a sense that it’s about time that we’re able to offer something for these ridiculously talented artists to have an opportunity to step into these roles and show off what they can do,” Hein said.
“What I don’t think many people understand is that the truest beneficiaries of live performance are the people who participate,” Reynolds said. “... A project like this that we found that Andy Morgan and his folks have put together to share with people across the country (has) allowed us to share those opportunities equally who may not have had that outlet prior.”
For Hein, getting involved in this project was something he’s been looking forward to based on prior experiences working with his mother, who worked as a speech therapist and also worked with students with disabilities.
“I spent many summers when she would do summer school working with the students and I would be (there) volunteering …,” Hein said. “I spent some time with those kids in high school, and am still very good friends with one of them.”
Howard, who also serves as the mentor coordinator, helped Hein with recruiting and held a mentor bootcamp before bringing them together with the artists.
She said “we’ve started to see who gravitated towards who” in terms of pairing and was thankful to the mentors helping the artists have their chance to shine in the spotlight.
“(The mentors) really stepped into their role well,” she said. “These are kids that are used to starring on stage, and for them to take a little bit of (a) back seat to assist these artists with something they’ve never been able to do before — I am so, so proud ….”
Jody Hulsey, Kiwanis Club of Owensboro member and production coordinator for the show, learned about The Penguin Project during the Kiwanis International Convention in 2018.
He wanted to find a way to use the TWO’s vision “to instill the love of theatre by creating a role for everyone” effectively when he was a TWO board member, and felt bringing The Penguin Project into the mix was a “perfect marriage.”
Hein said the experience has also been good for the mentors, who may have not had the opportunity to work or “spend a great deal of time” with peers with special needs before.
“Seeing them develop friendships, seeing them learn how to recognize when their artist is maybe having a tough time (which they’ve) picked up on it naturally and they just immediately go, ‘Hey, how can I help out?’ ” Hein said. “They have just developed this great intuition and the friendships and bonds that are forming between the artists and mentors is really, really cool and very special.”
Husley has also been pleased with the growth in relationships between the artists and mentors.
“You just see this really growing sense of community that is highly inclusive, which is really part of what we were going for here,” he said.
One of the artists, Victoria Bruton, 11, has shown a liking for performing according to her mother Omayma Bruton.
When the family saw information about the production online, the family thought it was a great fit for Victoria Bruton.
“Her dad was like, ‘She’s perfect for this,’ ” Omayma Bruton said. “She’s our theatre kid — she makes costumes at home and makes characters; and we brought it up to her and without skipping a beat, she’s like ‘Oh, yes. Let’s do it. I want to go perform.’ ”
Being able to watch her daughter flourish in something she enjoys has been an emotional journey for Omayma Bruton, but has been worth it.
“Ever since she was 2, she’s been in and out of hospitals for surgeries and operations …,” Omayma Bruton said, “...and just to see her go from this shy, quiet little girl and see her blossom on stage and just sing her heart out has been a very emotional and exciting thing to see unfold in front of my eyes.”
Tickets are available at riverparkcenter.org/events.
