Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will premiere a production of “Annie Jr.,” which will feature performers with developmental and learning disabilities through the national program The Penguin Project.

The production, which is presented by the title sponsor Kiwanis Club of Owensboro, will run 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday inside Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center.

