Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana is celebrating 40 years of granting wishes to critically ill children.
Founded in 1983, the chapter serves 300 counties throughout the three states — which contains 14 children’s hospitals — and has been able to grant over 19,000 wishes.
“This is really a milestone considering that the entire movement of Make-A-Wish is 43 years old,” said Stephanie McCormick, the chapter’s president and CEO. “We’re very excited about our 40th year anniversary. Granting over 19,000 wishes since 1983 has been just a phenomenal achievement.”
According to the Make-A-Wish website, the inspiration for starting the organization goes back to a 7-year-old child, Christopher James Greicius, who was diagnosed with leukemia and wished to be a police officer.
Since then, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 “life-changing” wishes worldwide to children between the ages of 2 1/2 and under 18 who are battling critical illnesses.
Wishes are divided up into five categories: “I wish to have ...,” “I wish to meet ...,” “I wish to be ...,” “I wish to give ...” and “I wish to go ...” — all which range from receiving a special gift, meeting a celebrity, performing an occupation, giving back and traveling to a special destination.
In the coming months, the chapter will grant its 20,000th wish.
“I’ve been with (the) Make-A-Wish (Foundation) for a little over 12 years … and to be able to do this work is just incredibly heartwarming,” McCormick said. “These kids … are so resilient, they’re so strong. … I learn something from them everyday.”
The wishes go beyond giving hope and lifting the spirits of the patients.
“(The families) are shocked with the statement of: ‘Your child has cancer,’ ‘Your child has a brain tumor;’ at that particular moment, it’s really hard to hear those words,” McCormick said. “What Make-A-Wish jumps in and steps in to do during this time is we give the extraordinary and memorable experience that medicine cannot provide.”
McCormick said that nine out of 10 medical professionals have said the wish experience has helped with “(relieving) the family trauma,” according to the organization’s Wish Impact Study.
“While you’re battling the physical challenges of fighting this illness, or disease or this condition — you also are going through so much emotion,” she said. “By providing a memorable experience that allows a child to take focus off their illness; (and) for one moment, one day, one hour at a time — the family gets to feel normal.”
The chapter has more than a dozen children in the Owensboro and Daviess County area waiting for their wish to be granted out of 77 kids in western Kentucky — all which can come true through community support.
“The average cost of a wish for our chapter is $10,000; and all of that is fundraised,” McCormick said. “... All of this money comes from the good hearts of the people in our community and the three states that we serve.”
Above all, McCormick said the overall experience of granting a wish to a child is “heart-lifting.”
“A wish brings joy to all,” she said. “There’s nothing more powerful than the smile of a wish child.”
If interested in getting involved or donating to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, visit oki.wish.org/40.
