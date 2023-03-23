MAKE A WISH DOM

Ty Scrivner, of Owensboro, was granted his wish to be a music producer in 2021 by Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

 Photo submitted

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana is celebrating 40 years of granting wishes to critically ill children.

Founded in 1983, the chapter serves 300 counties throughout the three states — which contains 14 children’s hospitals — and has been able to grant over 19,000 wishes.

